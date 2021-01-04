Richmond County property facing demolition order

ARICHAT: A property in Richmond County could go under the wrecking ball unless a prospective owner can address safety concerns.

During the regular monthly meeting of Richmond Municipal Council in Arichat on Dec. 21, it was decided that a master carpenter tasked with making upgrades to a former residence in Whiteside has until this week to secure the building, remove or fence-in a chimney, put up no trespassing signs, board windows, and remove hazards. The potential property owner must also get an engineer’s report and get a building permit to conduct the upgrades.

The Eastern District Planning Commission’s John Bain told council the property is in poor condition.

“That building has been abandoned for a number of years,” Bain said. “At least two-and-a-half years when power was disconnected, and the meter was removed about a year later. And Nova Scotia Power has an active work order to remove wires to the building.”

Although he sees demolition orders as a severe remedy, and he usually recommends compassion, Bain said it is a “sound recommendation” in this case, given the property fits with almost all criteria for dangerous and unsightly.

Bain also noted that a strong odour has been detected from the former residence.

“One of my guys would not go into that building because of the smell of the rot in the building,” Bain noted. “When I was on the site [Dec. 18], there’s an open window to the basement and I got down on my hands and knees and peered in, and you could smell that odour.”

Bain said “progress” has been made on this file and he’s hopeful a resolution can be found to everyone’s satisfaction. He said both the current owner and the potential buyer are aware what needs to be done and how long they have to remedy the property.

“[The property owner] has been in touch with us and he’s telling us that now he has a purchaser for the property,” he reported. “The gentleman who wants to buy the property is the master carpenter that’s been referenced in the document. We were talking to him as recently as an hour before this meeting.”

Bain said the master carpenter has purchased materials, and has started addressing their recommendations but council had to move quickly to establish conditions and a strict timeline.

“I’d like to see the safety concerns addressed immediately, and then if that happens, then he would come to your next session of council with those plans,” Bain asserted.

In response to a question from deputy warden Michael Diggdon, warden Amanda Mombourquette noted that last month, council decided to table the demolition order and revisit the matter in 30 days.

After discussion about the timeline for meeting the conditions given the holiday, council passed a motion to have the property owner address safety concerns by Jan. 4, and if that is done, the property owner will have to submit an engineering plan by Jan. 25.

If both of those steps are not taken, the demolition order will proceed.