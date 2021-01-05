ARICHAT: Council is providing more information to provincial officials so that local Remembrance Day ceremonies are not drowned out by traffic noise.

During the regular monthly meeting of Richmond Municipal Council on Dec. 21 in Arichat, public works director Chris Boudreau relayed correspondence he received from the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure Renewal (DTIR).

Last month Boudreau sent a letter to the transportation department after councillors complained of noise from passing vehicles impacting Remembrance Day ceremonies in St. Peter’s and Arichat.

Council passed a motion to ask the DTIR if Veterans Memorial Drive in Arichat could be temporarily closed during the ceremony.

The DTIR asked if council’s concerns centred on specific locations, and if the closure requests are for the entire ceremony, or just during the Moment of Silence. The last question was whether any part of the ceremony is held in the roadway.

District 1 councillor Shawn Samson said Royal Canadian Branch 150 in Arichat would need traffic controlled for about 30 minutes.

District 3 councillor Melanie Sampson asked whether volunteer fire departments can conduct traffic control.

“I think we need to be a little bit clearer on that because we can’t expect staff of TIR to be doing these road closures,” she noted.

Shawn Samson replied that members of the Isle Madame Volunteer Fire Department said they are willing to do their part during the ceremonies.

Warden Amanda Mombourquette said the RCMP also has to be involved in traffic control, and the fire departments and legions would need to get approval from the DTIR before proceeding.

Council agreed to respond to each of the questions from the department in writing.

* * *

Seniors Take Action Coalition chair Dorothy Barnard wrote council looking for information on a couple of matters.

Barnard wanted to know about the status of the Age Friendly Communities Grant to fund education for community champions which was received in early 2019.

The warden replied that the funding was redirected by the previous council to cover the costs for the consultant who authored the municipality’s Age Friendly Action Plan, which was confirmed by the CAO.

“We just took the money from the province and applied it to the cost associated with the consultant fees,” Chief Adminstrative Officer Don Marchand explained.

The second part of her correspondence surrounded a suggestion to establish an Age Friendly Community Team using members of the coalition.

Councillor Melanie Samson called it a “fantastic idea,” and she called on council to support their plans.

After a suggestion for municipal staff and councillors to also sit on the team, councillor Shawn Samson volunteered his services.

The warden had council agree to send a reply to Barnard that once the team was up and running, they will join.

* * *

A shop local proclamation from the Cape Breton Partnership received council’s backing.

Because of the challenges presented by COVID-19, the partnership said it was important for consumers to spend their money in Cape Breton over the holidays.

After the warden requested its support, council gave a unanimous thumbs-up.

“For me, I’ve always been a local first kind of guy,” councillor Shawn Samson said. “Supporting local is where it’s at for sure, especially during these difficult times.”

* * *

Council is supporting a program to enhance food security.

Seniors Take Action Coalition member Celeste Gotell wrote council about a food basket program that can provide up to $50,000 in funding under the Vital Communities Fund.

Because the deadline is Jan. 15, Mombourquette said it’s important to act now to help vulnerable residents.

The warden received council’s approval to get municipal staff to look into the program and how Richmond County can access funding.

“Food security is very important as we head into the winter months and following the holidays,” councillor Melanie Samson said. “Lots of folks are struggling to make ends meet now, it’s not going to be better when January and February hit.”