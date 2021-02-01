ARICHAT: Richmond County wants to be included in the next phase of a project which tests municipal wastewater systems for COVID-19.

Warden Amanda Mombourquette told the regular monthly meeting of Richmond Municipal Council on Jan. 25 in Arichat that after their December committee of the whole meeting, municipal staff was asked to investigate the benefits, feasibility and costs to be part of a research project at Dalhousie University.

“(Dalhousie) partnered with a private company to test the wastewater in Halifax and Wolfville for the presence of the virus,” she told council.

Mombourquette said staff reported that the findings will be shared with the Nova Scotia Health Authority, and she recently learned that the project will be expanded.

“Researchers will be making regular sample collections from the Halifax airport, as well as Dalhousie, Acadia University, StFX, Cape Breton University, and several towns and municipalities,” the warden said. “The reason that we wanted to bring this back is because both of our local universities are now participants.”

After district 3 councillor Melanie Sampson expressed her support and asked that council support sending a letter to the project leads expressing their interest, district 1 councillor Shawn Samson noted that this can be an effective way of tracking positive cases.

“I would support that project and put our name behind it for sure,” Samson told council. “For us, here in Richmond, we’ve been lucky. Like it says in the study, you won’t be able to track any particular cases, but any kind of a spike in wastewater testing, would kind of indicate a community spread.”

Council approved a motion to ask staff to reach out to Dalhousie University and the province to let them know the municipality wants to participate.