FRANKVILLE: A 36-year-old Antigonish County man has been arrested on child pornography charges.

Nova Scotia RCMP said after receiving information from the National Child Exploitation Crime Centre (NCECC), members of the provincial Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit charged the accused after searching a Frankville home on Jan. 21.

“Information was provided in relation to potential child exploitation offences,” RCMP spokesperson Mark Skinner told The Reporter. “In this case, the identification of the accused was withheld to protect the interests of innocent third parties.”

Investigators said they arrested the individual without incident.

RCMP indicated the accused has been charged with two counts each of possession and distribution of child pornography as a result of an initial investigation. They allege the offences occurred within the last year.

Skinner advised the electronic devices seized will now undergo forensic examination.

“In Nova Scotia, it is mandatory for citizens to report suspected child pornography. This means that anyone who encounters child pornography material or recordings must report it to the police,” the RCMP said in a briefing. “Failing to report suspicious activity and materials could result in penalties similar to failure to report child abuse set out in the Child and Family Services Act.”

The accused made an appearance in court and was released on conditions. His next scheduled court appearance is in Antigonish Provincial Court on March 3, 2021 at 9:30 a.m.

According to statistics provided by the RCMP, the Nova Scotia ICE Unit is comprised of six investigators – four constables, one corporal, and one sergeant. Their mandate is to investigate all offences involving the sexual exploitation of children on the internet.

The unit was formed in approximately 2002 and they work regularly with other police agencies across Canada and the United States to track down child predators and identify victims, the RCMP noted.

The RCMP encourages citizens to be a voice for children who are victims of sexual exploitation by reporting any suspected offences to your local police or by using Canada’s National tip-line for reporting online sexual exploitation of children at www.cybertip.ca.