ARICHAT: Richmond Municipal Council is again investigating a councillor who is already suspended for breaching the code of conduct.

During Monday night’s regular monthly meeting, Warden Amanda Mombourquette told council an investigation into a formal complaint from Louisdale resident Tommy Samson against District 2 Councillor Michael Diggdon is underway.

“There was a report of a potential breach to the code of conduct,” she said. “The incident occurred a little over a year ago. We have begun the process of looking into the matter, as you know, and have received some legal advice as well, in terms of how to proceed.”

Mombourquette said information was received just before the meeting.

“We do have information that’s been collected as well from the person who reported the breach, and also Councillor Diggdon who has provided his information as well,” she confirmed. “We just received that, so I think we’ll take some time to review it and come to a decision.”

The investigation in its “early days,” Mombourquette added.

“This is kind of been unfolding really quickly.”

During the committee of the whole session on April 11, the Louisdale resident told council that he has screenshots of a conversation between Diggdon and another resident in which the councillor threatened to “embarrass” Chief Administrative Officer Don Marchand.

When contacted by The Reporter, Tommy Samson responded via Facebook Messenger that he sent screenshots of the conversation to four councillors, along “with an expression of my concerns.”

District 1 Councillor Shawn Samson said he has a “few concerns with this situation.”

“Are we going to have this investigation in an open setting or discussion?” he asked the warden. “I don’t recall getting screenshots of a conversation; we got a screenshot of a reply that involved a deeper conversation. We got a screenshot of an elaboration; a continuation of a conversation… Is this the entire conversation?”

Once the warden responded that the new information was provided by Diggdon, the District 1 Councillor said council should proceed with caution.

“It seems to me that the councillor did not reach out to the resident on March 4, the resident reached out to the councillor,” he said. “We’re finding out tonight that there’s more to the story.”

Pointing to the possibility of legal action, the Councillor for District 1 said, that in his opinion, what he’s seen will not fly in court.

“I think we should all be thankful we’re not in a courtroom, and I think we got to be careful what we do here in case we end up in a courtroom,” he told council. “It was taken into an in-camera session, so that was never discussed publicly. So I see two people having a heated conversation, sharing some texts with displeasures of a certain topic.”

Deputy Mayor Melanie Sampson agreed it’s important to gather all the information, and get the “complete context.”

“The first message we saw was not in isolation, so we have to be confident that there’s not something that’s even before what we received today,” she said. “I do feel it’s fair for both the complainant and the councillor in question to be able to provide all the context to all the parts before we determine whether or not a breach has occurred.”

Mombourquette said the investigation will be discussed again during next month’s committee of the whole meeting.

Diggdon was first investigated after a Richmond County resident accused him of sending her inappropriate messages during council meetings when she asked him for help finding housing.

Jessica Forgeron provided 20 screenshots to The Reporter showing interactions she had with Diggdon, including text messages exchanged in April 2021, and a series of Facebook Messages on Nov. 22 and 23, 2021 in which the former deputy warden repeatedly asked for pictures, even as she continued to ask for help, and while he was attending municipal committee and council meetings.

Based on past interactions, Forgeron believes Diggdon was asking her to send him nude photographs.

On Nov. 29, 2021, Forgeron said she gave permission to a family member, who confirmed with The Reporter that they showed District 1 Councillor Shawn Samson screenshots of the conversation and shared information about the interaction.

Samson told council on April 11 that “within five minutes” of receiving the information, he brought it to the warden’s attention.

Near the conclusion of the committee of the whole meeting on Dec. 6, 2021, Diggdon declared a conflict of interest and removed himself from discussions. After that, the rest of council passed a motion to “move forward and investigate the matter, as discussed in-camera.”

During the regular council meeting on Dec. 20, it was approved that the District 1 councillor and the warden would investigate Forgeron’s complaint.

On March 9, Forgeron said she met with Mombourquette to detail her complaint and provide screenshots of the interactions.

Forgeron said she also provided a statement to council which was reviewed during the in-camera session on March 21 in Arichat.

The warden said they spoke with the parties involved and brought that information to the March 21 regular monthly meeting. At that point, she said council decided there had been a breach of the code of conduct. The warden said council then developed a list of potential sanctions, but wanted to get the opinion of the municipal solicitor because they weren’t confident in their ability to enforce those sanctions.

At a special meeting on March 28, council sanctioned Diggdon, ordering him to write an apology to Forgeron, to be delivered by Mombourquette.

The sanctions also require Diggdon to undergo sensitivity training, agreed upon by council, to be completed no later than Sept. 30, at the councillor’s expense.

Diggdon is suspended from attending regular council meetings and committees of council until May.

According to the minutes of the special council meeting, council determined that Diggdon breached the code by “failing to observe a high standard of morality in his conduct of his official duties, failing to observe a high standard of professionalism in his dealings with members of the broader community, and failing to perform the functions of his office with integrity.”

Mombourquette later confirmed, via email, that Diggdon will be paid during his suspension.

Because Diggdon is still a member, Jessica Webb of L’Ardoise told the April 11 meeting that she resigned as co-chair of the Municipal Recreation Advisory Committee.

Marcilyn Cianfarani, a member of the municipal Accessibility Advisory Committee, confirmed that at a meeting on April 14, the committee passed a motion to ask Diggdon to resign. Cianfarani said she suspended her participation on the committee “until the issue is resolved.” Should Diggdon decide to remain on the committee, Cianfarani added she would “have no choice but to resign.”

When reached for comment, Diggdon did not respond by press time Tuesday afternoon.