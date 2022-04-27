PORT HAWKESBURY: A local businessman said new provincial taxes being levied on non-resident landowners could hurt the economy of Nova Scotia.

Rolf Bouman, president of Canadian Pioneer Estates Ltd. and Canec Land Developments Inc., said many Nova Scotian corporations which rely on foreign capital will have little chance of conducting business in the future because of the new Non-Resident Deed Transfer Tax and the new Non-Resident Property Tax.

Bouman, who is also the founder of Friends United and the President of (Ad)Venture Canada Publishing Inc., called the new taxes “short-sighted” with severe long-term implications. That means that his companies and their subcontractors would not only have to lay-off staff, but Bouman said the Friends United initiative would also have to “wind down,” meaning approximately 30 First Nations artists would see their livelihoods “jeopardized.” He said the Friends United International Convention Centre on Kempt Road would also have to shut down.

“Our sales are going to drop so much, they dropped from COVID-19 already by 70 or 80 per cent; they’re going to drop more yet, and quite frankly, we no longer can finance Friends United,” Bouman said. “This used to be a fish hatchery and warehouse and that’s exactly what it’s going to be in six months’ time if we can’t find solutions. We cannot afford this.”

Bouman confirmed that after 18 years, four part-time jobs will be lost because he is not reopening Katja’s Coastal Cafe in Aulds Cove.

“I planned on opening this year, we won’t because one, tourism is down already with the high gas prices,” he told The Reporter. “There’s so few people coming now. So few people want to actually still build houses and buy land because of this. I’m getting emails every day.”

Bouman also cautioned that the new taxes can lead to a sell-off of property and halt the construction of new houses. He said he has already seen eight non-Nova Scotians cancelling or delaying construction this year.

Many international home owners who constructed their own house would like to move to Nova Scotia full-time but cannot do so because of an age limit of 55 which the federal government has imposed on most immigration categories, Bouman noted.

“These people would love to move here but immigration tells them they cannot, so therefore, now they’re being punished with the tax,” he noted.

Over the past 30 years, Bouman said his corporate group brought approximately $180 million of investment (through the development of approximately 1,800 lots) to Cape Breton from outside the country. He said this resulted in $140 million in assessed values for municipal taxes (including $52 million in Richmond County alone). He explained this is not an increase in assessed values, but additional assessed values due to the development of land and subsequent house construction.

The remaining $40-million is comprised of money that the new house owners spent over three-plus decades, Bouman said, noting these would involve purchases or rentals of hundreds of vehicles, ATVs, campers, motorhomes, snowmobiles, boats, or trailers. Thousands of people have been spending significant tourist dollars for decades, which he said includes house maintenance, insurance, plane tickets, fuel, and meals at restaurants.

Bouman said the owners of these newly constructed houses will now be punished with a new tax that has no relevance to the housing affordability crisis since they live in buildings that they constructed themselves.

“How can a person that just constructed a house recently contribute to a housing crisis? They cannot. These people also pay taxes. And how can a person that only has bare land contribute to a housing crisis? They can’t,” he said. “It’s okay in bidding wars to have a tax on something when there’s a second, third, or fourth owner but the first owner creates housing in this province.”

In his experience, Bouman said many buildings eventually end up in the hands of Nova Scotians, even those constructed by non-residents.

“Even a non-resident, within two to 20 years, they pass away and that house is back in Nova Scotian hands,” he noted. “It goes back, it adds to housing significantly within the next two to 20 years. But also with the revenue from municipal tax.”

Bouman is not asking for the taxes to be rescinded or lowered, but for the province to look at how they’re being applied.

For the two per cent annual tax on residential assessment, Bouman recommends not charging the tax: in rural areas as bidding wars for houses have been taking place primarily in cities and towns; on residential bare land; on a house to the first owner constructing it; and on a house, if the owner in fact was the person who did construct the house.

As far as the five per cent additional deed transfer tax for the province, Bouman suggested that the tax not be applied to bare land when the property is assessed as residential.

Calling this a “tax grab,” Bouman said this would not only hurt employment but also the collection of tax dollars for municipalities, he said.

“I just got an email 10 minutes ago, 20 minutes ago, from a client who invested $700,000 in a brand new home, and the important thing about brand new homes is that it does not take housing away from anybody. From that, I’m guessing the municipality will probably get $6,000 to $8,000 in taxes per year,” he noted. “That $700,000 provides employment in the area because it was obviously done by local contractors.”

Over the last 30 years, Bouman said his companies have been buying clear cut land, citing acquisitions of land in Evan’s Island and off Cleveland.

“When you come from $600,000 of assessment, and now you collected your tax of $1.8 million or $2 million, that’s significant. We’ve done this in Richmond County many, many, many times. This was land that developers couldn’t develop for many reasons,” he stated. “Or they simply bought it for people to clear cut; that would’ve given no revenue whatsoever, and then they go from $2,800 to $28,000.”

Because the government is the largest landowner in Nova Scotia, owning more than 20 per cent in most areas, Bouman said that land is unavailable for development.

“Those tax dollars are already being used for non-development that is detrimental of the area, but on top of that now, you’re actually starting to limit employment in the area, especially in rural Cape Breton,” he said.

On April 8, the provincial government passed the Non-Resident Deed Transfer and Property Taxes Act, which are estimated to generate $81 million in revenue in 2022-23.

The province said the legislation will help make housing more available and attainable for Nova Scotia residents.

Budget 2022-2023 introduced a new Non-Resident Deed Transfer Tax in the amount of five per cent of the value of residential real property purchased by a non-resident of Nova Scotia, with exemptions for purchasers who move to Nova Scotia within six months of closing.

The budget also introduced a Non-Resident Property Tax in the amount of $2 per $100 of assessed value on residential real property owned by a non-resident, excluding multi-unit (three or more) dwellings and those on a 12-plus month lease to a Nova Scotia resident.

In a letter sent to municipalities on April 6, the province said the measures will improve the workforce, economy, and housing. According to a separate government statement the same day, they said the new taxes contained in the Financial Measures Act will apply to approximately 27,000 properties in the province and should generate revenue to address the housing crisis.

In a news conference on April 8, Nova Scotia Finance Minister Allan MacMaster defended the taxes as both an economic and social development tool, noting that “if people don’t have a place to live and can’t find a place to live, it’s holding back our economy.”

Asked whether he believed the new taxes will dampen the overheated housing market, or even persuade non-residents to sell their places to resident Nova Scotians, the Inverness MLA said time will tell.

On April 11, Bouman wrote MacMaster and Premier Tim Houston, detailing his concerns with the taxes, namely that they appear to be a response to the affordable housing crisis mainly occurring in urban areas of Nova Scotia, and that the taxes were implemented on short notice with little public consultation. Bouman said he received no response from the Houston, MacMaster, or from Richmond MLA Trevor Boudreau, who he also contacted.

“I’m asking just to make exemptions that make sense,” he added.