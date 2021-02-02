ARICHAT: Because there isn’t much time, Richmond Municipal Council needs information quickly about a new grant.

During the regular monthly meeting of Richmond Municipal Council on Jan. 25 in Arichat, warden Amanda Mombourquette said the municipality applied for the “Mind Body Spirt Toolkit Launch” in 2015-2016, which was taken over by the Dr. Kingston Memorial Community Health Centre in 2017 for “various reasons.”

“It was a collaborative community approach to addressing seniors’ mental health and addictions,” she told council. “A toolkit was developed as part of the project and the Kingston group have been discussing various options on how to launch that toolkit.”

After discussions with the Department of Seniors, and the contractor who worked on the report, Celeste Gotell, the warden said the stakeholders want to apply for funding through the Age Friendly Communities Grant.

“This would allow the development of a communication and dissemination plan for the toolkit,” Mombourquette explained. “It would take an active approach to the launch, with clarity around who the target audience is that they need to reach, the creation of potential new webinars, and a training plan to support those using the resources.”

She said the funding can cover a contract position that would require very little administration.

“There’s a great knowledge base at the Kingston health centre,” she noted. “I think we would be able to count on their ongoing support. However, they can’t apply because they do have other projects on the go, and they’ve maxed-out their number of projects limit.”

Because the municipality was the original applicant, the centre is hoping council will agree to have staff apply again. The warden cautioned that the deadline was Feb. 1.

“They have offered to help, I think the words were, ‘pound out the application,’ to ensure it gets done on time,” the warden recalled.

In response to a question from district 3 councillor Melanie Sampson, Chief Administrative Officer Don Marchand suggested staff check in with the Department of Seniors to get information on the application.

“We certainly don’t want to go ahead and commit to anything if there were issues related to how we could progress after, for example, if we were awarded any money,” he said. “Besides that, we don’t know if the obligation would be 100 per cent funded, or if we would have to contribute ourselves a portion of that.”

If the municipality is able to acquire the funds as they did in the past, the CAO said they can be forwarded to the centre to spearhead the project. He suggested council determine the criteria to move forward. The CAO said deadlines, schedules and timelines need to be ironed out.

“We’d like to gather more information, then that would be listed in a general motion, just to provide as much as we can to you folks making the decision,” Marchand told council.

The district 3 councillor said the request is time sensitive, the project is wonderful, and she supports the facility, but she shares Marchand’s apprehensions.

“Recognizing that it’s a bit of a short time frame, but I’m sure the folks who are looking for us to move this forward would help us to gather the information,” Sampson said. “We could be provided the information and perhaps hold a special meeting, or emergency meeting, or something where we could approve the application for funding pending the answer to questions and concerns that we have.”

Council approved a motion to ask that staff research information on the grant program – such as financial obligations and administration of the project – then have the CAO contact council if an emergency meeting is necessary.