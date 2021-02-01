PORT HOOD: The Cape Breton West U18 Islanders won one and lost one at home last weekend against the Kohltech Valley Wildcats.

On Jan. 30 at the Al MacInnis Sports Centre in Port Hood, the Islanders lost 2-1 in overtime.

Ryan Hays was the lone goal scorer for Cape Breton West, while Jack Milner made 27 saves in a losing cause.

“I didn’t like our first period, certainly in the first game,” Cape Breton West U18 Islanders coach Nick MacNeil said. “I thought we maybe played a better second half of the game… We were rusty, we have a lot to work on, to be honest.”

The next day, the Islanders came away with a 5-4 win thanks to goals from Liam Trenholme, Jack MacDonald, Bryce Thomson, Leyton Stewart, and Lowell MacDonald.

“I didn’t like our discipline, we did win but it was one of those games, where the game was fully in control with 10 minutes left for us and we let it slip,”MacNeil said. “We took some undisciplined penalties and that’s unacceptable. The Valley could have easily tied that game in the last couple of minutes. I was very disappointed in the second half of that game.”

Adam Tkacz made 32 saves to help his team to the win.

“We were getting pushed and the other team was chirping us a little bit and we kind of stooped down to them,” the coach noted. “They got under our skin and it affected us a little bit in the past part of the third period. That’s something that’s not part of our culture at all.”

The Islanders have been waiting to resume play since the season was suspended in December. The season was able to restart after the province announced on Jan. 22 that sports team could play, but not with spectators.

MacNeil said last month that his team was spending the break practicing and trying to stay sharp.

Cape Breton West is scheduled to travel to Cole Harbour for games on Feb. 6 and 7, then it’s back to Port Hood to host their rivals Steele Subaru on Feb. 13 and 14.

“Right now, we’re in third, so we’re doing pretty good. We’re off to a decent start. We have to have a good week of practices and get the boys’ heads in the right frame of mind for a big weekend on the road,” the coach noted. “From seventh to third, there’s eight points separating us, so it’s pretty close. All teams, if they work hard, you can beat each other on any night.”

The Islanders are scheduled to face the Valley Wildcats on the road on Feb. 20 and 21.

With the split, the Islanders have a 7-4-2 record, good enough for third place overall in the Nova Scotia U18 Hockey League.

With the second fewest goals against, a balanced scoring attack, and great goaltending, the coach said special teams and penalties are areas that require work.

“I thought last weekend we were just undisciplined, the penalties killed us. I think they scored four power play goals on the weekend, so we have to tighten up our penalty kill and we have to work on our power play too, I didn’t think that was very good at all,” he added. “We had six power plays yesterday and I think we scored one. I think that has to be better and we’re going to work on that this week.”