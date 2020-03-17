Richmond supports high speed Internet access

ARICHAT: Council is behind an application by Bell Aliant to expand high speed Internet access to more parts of the municipality.

During a special emergency meeting on March 16 in Arichat, Richmond Municipal Council reviewed correspondence from Mark Duggan, senior manager public affairs and government relations (Atlantic) with Bell Aliant.

Duggan wrote council to make them aware that the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) has established a broadband fund that provides up to $750 million over five years to provide broadband Internet access to underserved areas across Canada.

“We are pleased to inform you that, based on our analysis of the opportunities available, the following areas of your community will be included as part of a Bell application to the CRTC Broadband Fund,” Duggan’s letter reads.

Duggan told council that the areas they are looking at include St. Peter’s, French Cove and Potlotek First Nation.

To ensure Bell Aliant’s application to the CRTC Broadband Fund is successful, the company requested council send a letter supporting their application.

“Our application to improve broadband in your community is up against proposals for other communities across the country, and there will be competition,” Duggan’s letter reads. “A letter of support from you which demonstrates that access to high speed Internet is a stated priority for your community and that you support the Bell application could go a long way in helping us secure the necessary funding to deliver broadband in your community.”

Bell Aliant noted there is “some urgency” as applications are due by March 27 and they need council’s letter of support by March 20. Duggan said he expects a decision will be made within the next six to 12 months, and all successful projects must be completed in three years.

“If successful, our application will ensure homes and businesses in your community benefit from broadband service that provides, at a minimum, download and upload speeds of 50 Megabits per second [Mbps] and 10 Mbps, respectively,” the letter states.

While they voted to send a letter of support, some councillors wondered why other areas of the municipality are not included.

District 1 councillor James Goyetche noted that many areas around Isle Madame have poor service.

“Is there a reason why they excluded Isle Madame and the rest of Richmond County?” Goyetche asked. “Is there a way we can find out?”

Warden Brian Marchand responded that Bell Aliant decided to do work in that part of the municipality, but he promised to find out from the company why those areas were selected.

While he agreed with Goyetche that there are many areas requiring better service, Deputy Warden Alvin Martell was happy that some work is finally taking place.

“There’s certainly quite a few areas in Isle Madame still not getting good coverage,” Deputy Warden Alvin Martell told council. “I know in my district, Janvrin’s Island and those places, and the north side of the island are having trouble with their Internet and they’re complaining constantly.

“It’s great to see that there’s movement because there’s lots of places in Richmond County without that service so it would be good to see something.”

Council approved a motion to immediately send a letter of support to Bell Aliant backing any attempts to improve high speed Internet service in any part of the municipality.