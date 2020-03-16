Richmond discusses threat of COVID-19

ARICHAT: The Municipality of the County of Richmond has decided on a number of measures to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

During a special emergency meeting this afternoon in Arichat, Richmond Municipal Council decided to postpone all municipal committee meetings. Council meetings will only be held for “essential items.”

The municipality has closed the Richmond Arena for the season effective immediately.

The municipality’s Administration Office will close to the public effective tomorrow at 8:30 a.m. If visits to the administrative offices are required, residents are asked to contact the office at 902-226-2400 to make an appointment.

Residents looking to make payments on water/sewer/tax bills/tipping fees are being asked to do so via on-line payments available through the municipality’s Web site, or by mail.

The Richmond Solid Waste Management Facility in Martinique and the municipality’s curbside collection schedule will remain unchanged, but the municipality said it will continue to monitor the situation and re-evaluate if required.

Noting he favours postponing public meetings, District 5 councillor Jason MacLean asked council to clarify the press release issued by the municipality.

“We’re saying non-essential council meetings so will we be communicating with those organizations that we do meet with on a monthly basis or a bi-monthly basis to clarify as to whether or not they are non-essential?” District 5 councillor Jason MacLean asked. “That might be confusing to some of the organizations, like the [Richmond] Villa.”

Richmond Warden Brian Marchand had the public advisory changed to clarify the distinction between council and committee meetings, but also wanted to know if residents had enough options to pay their bills.

“What about the residents that come in, will they be able to call and come in?” Marchand queried.

Chief Financial Officer Jason Martell responded that most residents should be able to pay on-line or via Canada Post.

“They’ll be able to call, but I wouldn’t say they’ll be able to come in,” Martell responded. “We’re basically closing the building.”

District 1 councillor James Goyetche asked that staff erect a sign at the front door of the administration offices asking people to ring the bell before entering the building.

“I’d rather serve a person there than by mail, I think it’s just as bad,” Goyetche said highlighting the risk of exposure by handling mail. “I don’t agree doing that by mail. It’s just as dangerous by mail as it is in person.”

Marchand responded that having people coming to the front desk with symptoms or carrying the virus is not a safe option either. He said staff can deal with the mail as they see fit, using the best information and guidelines available.

Deputy Warden Alvin Martell noted that many organizations are asking that any employees who’ve been away, or are exhibiting symptoms, should stay home and the municipality should do the same.

“We don’t want the public to come in and carry the virus, and we don’t want the employees to carry the virus,” Martell said.

District 4 councillor Gilbert Boucher agreed, pointing out that one municipal staff member did leave the country recently and they should be asked to remain home for at least two weeks.

Richmond’s emergency measures coordinator Adam King told council that the provincial Emergency Management Office is planning for this stage of containment to last 12 to 24 months because there could be “three waves” of coronavirus spread.

“It’s not something that’s going to go away next week or a month from now, it’s here,” King said. “Most places are still seeing an increase, and that’s why they’re saying be prepared for 12 to 24 months.”

Considering the high numbers of seniors and those with pre-existing conditions in the municipality, the warden expressed concern over the potential impact of the virus.

King said representatives of the Nova Scotia Health Authority will be contacting the municipality for Richmond County’s help responding to the global coronavirus pandemic.

For more information on COVID-19, call the Government of Canada’s toll-free information line at 1-833-784-4397, or check out Nova Scotia Public Health offices via e-mail at: http://www.nshealth.ca/public-health-offices.