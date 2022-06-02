Home Community Royal Canadian Legion Branch 47 awards and honours Community Royal Canadian Legion Branch 47 awards and honours By Dana MacPhail-Touesnard - June 2, 2022 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Presented by legion president George McPhee (left), John Fougere accepted the Legionnaire award on behalf of his sister Anna Marie Fougere, who was unable to attend. She was honoured for countless hours managing the bar and training new bar staff. Photos by Dana MacPhail-TouesnardA Flags of Remembrance plaque and flag in memory of the John Lazarus Landry was presented by Cape Breton-Canso MP Mike Kelloway (left) to Paul Martell, accepting on behalf of his late father-in-law and family. Corporal John L Landry served from 1942 to 1946. Legion member Donnie Pottie presented a $1,500 cheque from the branch to the Strait Richmond Healthcare Foundation, which was accepted by Dianne Landry. As part of the Veterans Voices of Canada project, Flags of Remembrance, Royal Canadian Legion Branch 47 sponsored plaques and flags in honour of four veterans from their branch who were chosen at random. Charlie Williamson was one the names chosen and he was presented with the plaque and flag by Zone 3 Commander John Langley during the branch’s honours and awards banquet last weekend. Corporal Williamson served from 1971 to 1977. Linda Buchanan accepted a Flag of Remembrance plaque and flag in memory of her father, Arnold Chamberlain, from Richmond MLA Trevor Boudreau during Royal Canadian Legion Branch 47’s honours and awards banquet on May 28. Sgt. Arnold Chamberlain served from 1940 to 1945. Richmond Warden Amanda Mombourquette presented Debbie O’Melia with a plaque and flag in honour of her late father, veteran Roy O’Melia. The items were purchased for display at the Open Hearth Park in Sydney as part of a Veterans Voices project called Flags of Remembrance. Trooper Roy O’Melia served from 1942-1944.