Home Community Strait Area Chamber of Commerce Spring AGM Gala Community Strait Area Chamber of Commerce Spring AGM Gala By Mary Hankey - June 2, 2022 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp The Strait Area Chamber of Commerce made five award presentations at its 2022 Spring AGM Gala in Port Hawkesbury. Receiving awards were (from the left): Ash Young, Heather Brennan, Harley MacCaull, and Bill Stewart. Missing was Boyd MacIntyre, a second year Marine Engineering student who was honoured with the NSCC Student Leadership Award. Photos by Mary HankeyStrait Area Chamber of Commerce President John Ouellette (left) presented Bill Stewart with the President’s Award. The award recognizes an individual or organization that has demonstrated outstanding commitment to the chamber of commerce and to their business or community. Adam Rodgers, Strategic Advisor for Friends United, presented Harley MacCaull with a canvas featuring indigenous artwork. MacCaull was the recipient of the Jack Hartery Lifetime Achievement in Business Award, which honours those who have a reputation of being good employers and community champions. Strait Area Chamber of Commerce President John Ouellette presented Ash Young from the Inverness County Centre for the Arts with the Cultural Award of Merit. The award is presented each year to recognize a business / employee who has enhanced awareness within the community of culture, visual, performing or literary arts which directly contributes to the Creative Economy of the region. Vern MacDougall and Lisa Cameron provided entertainment at the Strait Area Chamber of Commerce’s Spring AGM Gala. Five major awards were presented during the event. Adam Rodgers (left), Strategic Advisor for Friends United, presented Bill Stewart with a canvas featuring indigenous artwork. Stewart was the recipient of the President’s award at the Strait Area Chamber of Commerce Spring AGM Gala. Heather Brennan received her Heart of the Community award from John Ouellette, President of the Strait Area Chamber of Commerce. The chamber recognized Brennan for her ongoing commitment to the Town of Mulgrave. Adam Rodgers, Strategic Advisor for Friends United, presented Ash Young with a canvas featuring indigenous artwork. Young and the Inverness County Centre for the Arts were the recipients of the Cultural Award of Merit. Strait Area Chamber of Commerce President John Ouellette (left) presented Harley MacCaull, A.A. Munro Insurance, with the Jack Hartery Lifetime Achievement in Business Award. The award recognizes a business with a long-standing history of excellence operating in the region, and is the highest honour awarded by the chamber of commerce. Presenting Heather Brennan with a canvas featuring indigenous artwork was the Strategic Advisor for Friends United, Adam Rodgers. Heather received the Heart of the Community award at the Strait Area Chamber of Commerce’s Spring AGM Gala.