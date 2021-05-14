Second session of Desmond Fatality Inquiry drives home lack of support for veteran

This second session of the Desmond Fatality Inquiry at the Port Hawkesbury Justice Centre, held after last year’s session at the Municipality of the District of Guysborough’s administrative building, is threading familiar ground, but is also reiterating how retired Cpl. Lionel Desmond fell through the cracks.

Following the triple murder-suicide that claimed the lives of Desmond, his wife Shanna, his mother Brenda and his 10-year-old daughter Aaliyah on Jan. 3, 2017, Veterans Affairs conducted its own internal investigation.

However the department, which was in charge of Desmond’s recovery for four years following his tour as an infantryman in Afghanistan before being medically discharged in 2015, refused to voluntarily release their conclusions with the provincial fatality inquiry.

The inquiry was told the internal review fell outside of its scope and for that reason it wouldn’t be submitted. As it’s a fatality inquiry and not a public inquiry, the recommendations are only provincial in nature, and don’t include the federal government.

After initial reports were published on April 20 identifying Veterans Affairs intentions to withhold their investigation, Veterans Affairs Canada changed their mind and the review had been submitted to Zimmer to make a final decision on whether it falls within its mandate.

It was later determined that Desmond received a total of $126,561 in disability compensation from Veterans Affairs for his Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) diagnosis and additional associated conditions, the fatality inquiry heard.

A document presented on April 20 indicated Desmond received the majority of his benefit between January 2012 and February 2013, amounting to a total of $103,977.

Lee Marshall, a senior manager for Veterans Affairs, testified upon Desmond’s medical discharge in 2015, he was assessed as a “moderate risk” in difficulty in reintegrating into civilian life.

Desmond filed paperwork hoping to receive assistance from the Veterans Affairs rehabilitation program, including gaining access to case manager Marie-Paule Doucette, however, Marshall confirmed it took them six months to get the case manager into that role.

On April 21, the inquiry heard there was another delay on Desmond’s road to recovery, this time he waited more than three months after his early discharge from Ste. Anne’s Hospital to be connected with the individual who would be assigned to assist him in his transition back to civilian life.

This subsequent delay took place despite Doucette speaking with the assigned social worker on Aug. 16, 2016; less than 24-hours after Desmond was released from the Montreal-based hospital.

Helen Luedee, a social worker who first saw Desmond on Nov. 30, 2016, testified she only met with him twice as she needed to complete an online training course before she could meet with him.

Because of technical difficulties, Luedee didn’t complete the course, which was supposed to last a few hours.

After their first meeting, in which they quickly gained each other’s trust, Luedee helped him to connect with family and counselling services, and she described him as someone who was deeply motivated to get well and re-create a life with his family.

Desmond’s motivation continued to gain traction over the next 30-days as he accomplished goals the two of them set out on his road to recovery, but that would all come to a screeching halt on Jan. 2, Luedee testified, when Desmond’s demeanour completely changed.

On two separate occasions on the day of Jan. 2, which was a holiday, Desmond called Luedee on her cellphone, was in distress, and sounded sad, as it appeared his marriage was over, but was “future-focused” as he was worried about the effect on his daughter.

The social worker told the inquiry she completed a risk assessment with Desmond for both homicide and suicide, and felt that while he was at a higher risk, it was not an immediate one.

The two made a plan for him to call his therapist and the Family Services office, which called the next day.

Desmond also made her the promise he would call her back if anything changed and she would answer regardless of the time. Desmond never called back.

On April 22, the fatality inquiry learned that while Desmond was referred to the Occupational Stress Injury (OSI) Clinic in Halifax, the facility had been turning veterans away who didn’t have a family doctor.

After returning home to Nova Scotia to be with his family following his stint at an in-patient psychiatric hospital, his care team back in New Brunswick, where the former rifleman was living, wanted their Nova Scotian sister clinic to continue with his care.

Their referral was unsuccessful.

The former operations manager at the Nova Scotia OSI Clinic, Derek Leduc, testified that in 2016 the clinic would only accept referral that came directly from a potential client’s Veterans Affairs-appointed case manager.

The inquiry has learned that while Doucette connected with the clinic in October 2016, she was unable to complete the referral, noting she would inquire with Desmond to see if he had a family doctor or not, and would then file for her client’s psychiatry services.

Inquiry Counsel Shane Russell suggested the Nova Scotia OSI Clinic “drew a very hard line in the sand” when it came to access to OSI services.

Leduc explained at the time of Desmond’s referral the clinic only had one psychiatrist on staff that worked four days a week, primarily completed disability assessments, and was dependent on family doctors to do follow-up care.

He acknowledged that soldiers who leave the military may not have a civilian family doctor, and more times than not, there would be a wait to find one. Leduc pointed to provincial data in Nova Scotia with a physician wait list of 51,735 as of Dec. 1, 2020.

With a wait list of approximately 40,000 in 2016, Leduc indicated this led to an operational change at the clinic, when his recommendation was approved on Dec. 13, 2016 and he requested a Veterans Affairs-funded in-house physician.

As COVID-19 case counts rise, the Provincial Court of Nova Scotia suspended in-person court proceedings in all areas of the province. The fatality inquiry will reconvene at a later date.

This delay is a good time to reflect on the testimony provided and evidence entered into the record during this time. And upon reflection, it’s clear that veterans like Desmond fell through the cracks, and continue to do so.

There are a variety of factors at play here. First is the illogical overlap between federal and provincial departments which paralyze both levels of government into inaction as a result of jurisdictional wrangling.

Then there is the lack of resources devoted by both levels of government when it comes to the care of veterans.

The shortcomings of the provincial health care system have been well documented, but when it comes to federal failures, that has been less defined, but no longer.

It took six months for Desmond to get a case manager, then there was another delay finding a social worker to help with his transition to civilian life, he was turned away from the Occupational Stress Injury Clinic in Halifax, and the veteran was unable to find a family physician, this while he was under federal care.

Desmond himself sought help, he spoke with psychiatrists, counsellors, doctors, and social workers, he called, he travelled to appointments, he tried to enter programs and access services, and did everything that can reasonably expected of him.

He tried to navigate the system, but the system proved an impenetrable fortress that was incapable of fully helping him and many other veterans.

The system clearly let down the veteran, and this may have contributed to a murder-suicide which still rocks the community to this day.

Hopefully, steps will be taken to learn from Desmond’s case to make sure this never happens again.