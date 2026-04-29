For the third straight week, the inbox is brimming with exciting announcements, but in the interest of not giving current events short shrift, let’s start with what’s right around the corner first.

Stay tuned for summer show news from both the deCoste Performing Arts Centre in Pictou and the Little Church in Big Baddeck, but until then, this column’s hot spot is in between, at New Glasgow’s Shoebox Cantina.

Now, the Shoebox is already reporting a sold-out show on Saturday for Nova Scotia blues-&-roots favourite Charlie A’Court, but that’s just a third of the popular gastropub’s offerings this week, which begin with a double feature of Sadie Skinner and Liam Thomson in the Thursday Night Spotlight on April 30.

You may have seen Skinner singing with the indie pop trio Steel Cut Oats under the name Sarah Roberts, but she also performs solo using her grandmother’s nickname, with a more ethereal folk sound that you can hear on her Bandcamp.com page. It’s hard not to fall for her gorgeous voice on songs like Lumsdens Dam, an ode to a favorite Annapolis Valley swimming spot, or the brand-new Electric Blue, featuring the Gilberts’ Maisie Gilbert and the Brood’s Siobhan Martin, plus production and percussion by Joshua Van Tassel (David Myles).

Photo courtesy Paul Atwood. Sadie Skinner brings her ethereal folk sound to the Shoebox Cantina in New Glasgow as part of the Thursday Night Spotlight series.

Local singer-songwriter Thomson makes for an intriguing pairing, since there’s a pop element in his work that can provide a kind of intersection, but he also draws inspiration from hip hop in songs like Bad Daze and White Lighters, while his new single Poison has more of a catchy Britpop feel.

Show time is 7:30 p.m., and admission is $10 (reserve seats at shoeboxshop.ca).

You can get a better idea for yourself on the Liam Thomson YouTube channel (not to be confused with Liam Thompson, a New Zealand creator of music, comedy and woodworking clips).

Friday is May Day, but instead of hitting the panic button, chill out at the Shoebox to the sounds of the Andrew Moore Trio, led by the Moncton-based guitarist who’s got a groove-based rock/blues/soul sound with chops honed through study at the Los Angeles College of Music.

But don’t take my word for it, check him out at andrewrdmoore.com and hear tracks from Moore’s new onstage album Live at Xeroz.

The Andrew Moore Trio takes the stage at 9 p.m. on Friday, admission is $10.

OK, on to the announcements, starting with the deCoste Centre summer season. Canada Day (Wednesday, July 1) sees the return of the Canada Rocks show, with local talent celebrating this country’s greatest hits, followed by a musician who’s penned his share of hits, Cape Breton’s Gordie Sampson, sharing songs and stories from Big Pond to Nashville, on Thursday, July 2.

File photo. Cape Breton songwriter Gordie Sampson returns to the deCoste Performing Arts Centre to share songs and stories from Big Pond to Nashville.

Two nights of down-home traditional sounds – the Caladh Avenue Kitchen Party on July 7 and Cassie & Maggie: A Celtic Serenade on July 9 – bookend a night with Canadian comedy favourite Lorne Elliott, with his Summer Laughs tour on July 8.

Jud Gunning hosts a New Voices showcase on July 15 (with Alora Ells, Petra Moriarty, Lily Gunn & Ella Gunning Parker), while his dad Dave Gunning presents Songs of the Candle on July 22, with Prairie-raised Connie Kaldor, Cape Breton’s Rose Morrison and Australian cohort Mark Lang.

Other July highlights include Gordie MacKeeman & His Rhythm Boys on July 16, the Irish Descendants tribute to Stan Rogers on July 21, La Famille LeBlanc’s Acadian/Celtic fusion on July 23, comedian Syd Bosel on July 28, and the original production Lennon: A Musical Journey on July 29.

August is strong with Celtic-inspired artists like J.P. Cormier on Aug. 5, and the Summer Ceilidh with Coig’s Rachel Davis & Darren McMullen on Aug. 18, supergroup Beolach on Aug. 19 and the Richard Wood Trio on Aug. 20.

Aug. 13 sees Canadian pop icons Spoons coming to the deCoste; Festival Antigonish’s whimsical family show The Biggest Little House in the Forest unfolds the afternoon of Aug. 15, and the triple-threat 3 Pianos show on Aug. 27 includes the mighty talents of Kim Dunn, Owen “O Sound” Lee and Doris Mason.

Full details for these shows and more can be found at decostecentre.ca.

In Cape Breton, the Little Church in Big Baddeck has a top notch summer planned, as presenter Rose Morrison brings an assortment of her musical friends to Vicar’s View.

File photo. Acclaimed singer-songwriter Lynn Miles kicks off the summer concert series at the Little Church in Big Baddeck with an intimate performance.

The series begins with acclaimed singer-songwriter Lynn Miles on June 12, followed by the pairing of Dave Gunning and Mark Lang on July 17, Canadian-Irish tenor John McDermott on Aug. 15, Canadian folk legend Valdy on Sept. 10, and a special show with songwriter and master guitarist Harry Manx on Nov. 20.

The space is small and intimate, and shows sell out quickly, so keep an eye on the Facebook page for further announcements and get your tickets soon at www.littlechurchconcerts.com.