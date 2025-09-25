According to CFIB’s Monthly Business Barometer, Nova Scotian small businesses’ confidence levels have not rebounded since trade tensions began early in 2025

Ahead of the fall sitting of the Nova Scotia Legislature, small businesses across Nova Scotia are calling on all parties to focus on addressing the current uncertainty in the economy.

“The business environment over the past year has been turbulent and unpredictable,” CFIB’s Director of Legislative Affairs in Nova Scotia, Duncan Robertson said. “From tariffs, supply chain disruptions, and a tourism season impacted by wildfires and construction, it’s time for government and opposition parties to work together to establish some certainty for small businesses in our province.”

Over the summer months, CFIB has been meeting with elected officials to put forward policies that would support the province’s small businesses. A top concern of small businesses has been mitigating the cost and confusion created by trade tensions with the United States.

Since January, small businesses have been shaken by economic uncertainty and both the direct and indirect costs of tariffs. In the most recent provincial budget, the Government of Nova Scotia set aside a $200 million contingency fund to respond to U.S. tariffs on goods and their impact on the province. However, small businesses are seeking clarification from the government about when the fund will be deployed, how eligible businesses can apply, and what criteria will determine the distribution of these funds.

“Now is not the time for a rainy-day fund; small businesses could use these funds now and need clarity on the government’s plan for its tariff contingency fund,” Robertson added. “It’s been seven months since this fund was introduced, and, with recent announcements such as the elimination of the de minimis exemption by the United States, small businesses are asking for clarity and transparency surrounding how or when government plans to use this fund.”

Adding to the uncertainty, particularly during the warmer months, has been the impact of construction on small businesses across the province. In a recent report, CFIB found that compared to last year, more small businesses are concerned about the impact construction is having on their business.

“Growth is a good thing, but over the past years, we have seen small businesses facing the bulk of the growing pains. Nearly seven in 10 small businesses across Canada have been impacted by construction projects,” Robertson said. “It’s no surprise that small businesses are looking for fair compensation. They are looking to the provincial government to work together with municipalities and allow them to establish construction mitigation funds.”

CFIB urges all parties to act swiftly and collaboratively to restore certainty for Nova Scotia’s small businesses ahead of the fall legislative session.

Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB)