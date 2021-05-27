GUYSBOROUGH: The latest developments involving the anticipated Canso spaceport, according to the warden of the Municipality of the District of Guysborough (MODG), are very optimistic.

On May 11, Maritime Launch Services Ltd. (MLS) announced funding that will allow them to achieve first flight heritage in 2022 of a small class launcher, and mature the site and the Cyclone 4M medium class launch vehicle.

Following MODG’s regular monthly council meeting on May 19, Warden Vernon Pitts said he thinks it’s a very positive thing going forward.

“Anytime a development comes up with some money, and they’re willing to move forward, that’s certainly good news for everyone involved,” Pitts said. “Especially for MLS, and the municipality.”

Strategically located near Canso, MLS’ new spaceport launch facility will provide optimal launch trajectories from a range of polar to sun-synchronous orbits, and will eventually have a planned launch cadence of approximately eight launches per year.

While Pitts suggested the municipality isn’t directly involved in the project, they still have somewhat of a role in the progression of the project.

“What it boils down to now is they’ll need some building permits and things like that, (which) the municipality will make available through this office,” he said. “I don’t foresee any hurdles to jump through there.”

Pitts suggested the municipality has had nothing but a positive working relationship with representatives from MLS, and he doesn’t anticipate anything changing in their working relationship.