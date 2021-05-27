Antigonish budget preparations delayed because of lockdown

ANTIGONISH: With the recent increase in case numbers of COVID-19 and the consequent province-wide lockdown, the mayor of the Town of Antigonish says the tabling of their 2021-22 budget has been delayed.

Following the town’s regular council meeting on May 17, Laurie Boucher advised the delay comes from having most of their employees working from home.

“It just took a little more time for directors to get in contact with their staff,” Boucher said. “It will be a little bit more of a delay than we were anticipating earlier.”

As for the new timeline, the mayor indicated she would need to discuss where the directors are at with CAO Jeff Lawrence before being able to give a definitive timeline.

“We have no prediction right now on tax (rates),” Boucher said. “We’ll have to wait until the budget comes in to see where we stand.”

As for support in terms of COVID relief, the Town of Antigonish has received $313,000 from the province in COVID Safe Restart Funding.

Boucher suggested one challenge municipalities face every year is to increase services, update infrastructure and maintain tax rates.

“So we’re going to try our best to do that this year.”