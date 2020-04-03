HALIFAX: Nova Scotia’s sportfishing season is on hold until at least May 1.

The season normally begins on April 1, however with the current state of emergency around COVID-19, Nova Scotians are encouraged to stay at home.

“Nova Scotians love to fish, however this delay is consistent with closure of parks, beaches and other activities where people gather,” said Fisheries and Aquaculture Minister Keith Colwell. “Some Nova Scotians have already purchased 2020 sportfishing licences and I want them to know those licences will be valid once the season opens.”

Learn to Fish activities have been cancelled this year and no permits will be issued to host trout derbies.