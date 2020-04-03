One more case of COVID-19 in Eastern Zone brings total to 22

HALIFAX: The Eastern Zone, taking in Cape Breton and eastern Nova Scotia, now has another confirmed case of novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

As of yesterday, there were 21 cases of COVID-19 in the Eastern Zone, and today there are 22 cases, accounting for 10.5 per cent of all cases in Nova Scotia. A map and graphic presentation of the case data is available at: https://novascotia.ca/coronavirus/data.

As of today, Nova Scotia has 207 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Fourteen new cases were identified yesterday and almost 900 COVID-19 tests were completed at the QEII Health Sciences Centre’s microbiology lab.

While most cases in Nova Scotia are connected to travel or a known case, as reported previously, there is one confirmed case of community transmission and more cases are expected to present.

To date, Nova Scotia has 8,234 negative test results and 207 confirmed cases. Those cases range in age from under 10 to over 80. Five individuals are currently in hospital. Twenty-one individuals have now recovered and their cases of COVID-19 are considered resolved.

Public health is working to identify and test people who may have come in close contact with the confirmed cases. Those individuals who have been confirmed are being directed to self-isolate at home, away from the public, for 14 days.

Anyone who has travelled outside Nova Scotia must self-isolate for 14 days. As always, any Nova Scotian who develops symptoms of acute respiratory illness should limit their contact with others until they feel better. If they are concerned about COVID-19 they can go to: https://811.novascotia.ca/ and use the on-line assessment tool. Anyone referred to an assessment site by 811 will be tested.

It is now more important than ever for Nova Scotians to strictly adhere to the public health orders and directives – practise good hygiene, maintain a physical distance of two metres or six feet from others, limit essential gatherings to no more than five people and stay at home as much as possible.

Nova Scotians can find accurate, up-to-date information, handwashing posters and fact sheets at: https://novascotia.ca/coronavirus.

Today’s update will be livestreamed at 3 p.m. on https://novascotia.ca/stayinformed/webcast , @nsgov Facebook and YouTube channels.

Testing numbers are updated daily at: https://novascotia.ca/coronavirus.

A state of emergency was declared under the Emergency Management Act on March 22 and recently extended to April 19.