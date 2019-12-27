Sports: January to March

January

MABOU: The seventh annual Kenzie Beaton Memorial Hockey Tournament took place at the Mabou Athletic Centre. Divisional winners were Cruising Along, the Pooh Bears, and Chuckies Canucks.

LOUISDALE: Members of the Richmond Hurricane hockey team visited teammate Spencer McNamara at the QE II in Halifax. McNamara was being treated for brain trauma following a car accident on September 25, 2018.

HALIFAX: The Cape Breton West Islanders and Nova Major Bantams both took part in the East Coast Ice Jam.

The Novas went 3-0 in round robin before losing in the Round of 16 to Finals.

The Islanders scored two wins in the Round of 16 to Finals,

PORT HAWKESBURY: The annual James Poirier Memorial Basketball Tournament was won by Cabot high school.

BOYLSTON: The Chedabucto Curling Club (CCC) held its annual Edgar Sceles Memorial Bonspiel. Taking first place was Team Luddington (Lois MacDonald, George Luddington, Kay Chisholm, and Doug Dort) and finishing second was Team Brymer (Blair Brymer, Greg Cunningham, Ryan Sangster, and Francis Brymer).

PORT HAWKESBURY: Eight teams visited the 2019 Funspiel at the Strait Area Curling Club. The top spot went to Team Lewis (Ken Leachman, Monica McCarthy, Bert Lewis, and Mike Forbrigger). Taking second was Team Gillis (Skip Cyril Gillis, Karen Wagar, Sara MacDonald, and Cheryl McDaniel).

Thanks to the Future Stars Program, two curlers from the Strait Area Community Curling Club in Port Hawkesbury visited the 2019 Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Sydney. Kate Steele (left) and Sarah Organ are seen here.

February

PORT HAWKESBURY: John Michael Kennedy was made an honourary member of the 2018-2019 Nova Major Bantam Hockey Team. Kennedy was the season’s Children’s Wish Foundation representative.

PORT HAWKESBURY: The Cape Breton Highland Academy Huskies won the Strait regional centre for education’s Basketball League Senior Girls League Championship. The girls did so by dropping Dalbrae 52-37.

BOYLSTON: The Chedabucto Curling Club’s 2019 MacLeod Lorway Ladies Valentines FUNspiel was won by Team MacDonald (Lois MacDonald, Kay Chisholm, Mary K. Connolly, and Francis Brymer). Taking second place was Team Jamieson (Lynda MacIntosh, Betty Bates, Evelyne Jamieson, and Ruth Gunn).

IRON MINES: L’Arche Cape Breton hosts its annual Winter Games. The theme was “The Fast and the Flurrious.”

PORT HAWKESBURY: The winner of the Draw to the Button competition at the 2019 Industrial bonspiel was the Port Hawkesbury Paper team of Lisa Taylor, Neil MacNeil, Jerry Davenport, and Donald MacCuspic.

PORT HAWKESBURY: The Port Hawkesbury Antigonish Swim Team (PHAST) visited Nova Scotia’s AA Championships (Junior Championships) at Acadia University. Malcolm Cameron placed first in the 200m Breaststroke with a new team record performance. Lily MacLean took first in the 100m Breaststroke. Matthew Penner took first in the 50m and 100m Breaststroke, and 50m, 100m and 200m Butterfly winning him a gold medal for Male Highest Points. Lily Poffenroth took first in the 200m Medley, first in the 100m and 50m Freestyle, winning a silver medal for Female Highest Points earned.

PORT HAWKESBURY: The Strait Pirates closed out their Nova Scotia Junior Hockey League regular season as the top squad in the league. The Pirates set a franchise record for most points in a season 59 points with a 29-2-1 record.

PORT HOOD: The Cape Breton West Islanders finish their season at 15-19-2-0.

ANTIGONISH: The Nova Major Bantams finish their season with a 16-16-1 record.

LOUISDALE: The Richmond Hurricane (10-1-2-2) end their season as the number one team in the Cape Breton West High School Hockey League.

RED DEER, ALBERTA: Matthew Fraser of Antigonish appeared in the bronze medal bout for boxing at the Canada Winter Games. Fraser finished a highly respectable fourth in the 56 kg male division.

Another Antigonish athlete, Marcus MacDonald, finished his time at the games as the top Nova Scotian in Free Style Skiing’s Big Air male division. He was 13th in a field of 30 athletes.

Antigonish’s Kara MacLean, Landyn Pitts, and Tiffany Hill helped the Women’s Hockey Team to an eighth place finish.

Caden MacLeod of Baddeck placed 36th in cross country skiing’s 7.5 km Free (Interval Start) Female competition. Fifty three skiers were in the competition.

Antigonish’s Courtney MacDonald and Eriq Proctor helped the provincial badminton team to sixth place.

Cape Breton West Islander goalie Kenzie MacPhail helped the Nova Scotia Men’s Hockey team to a sixth place finish.

March

PORT HOOD: The Richmond Hurricane scored a 6-3 win over the Inverness/Baddeck Rebels to claim the Highland Regional Division II banner. The Hurricane also won the Cape Breton West High School Hockey league championship with a 6-3 final over the SAERC Saints. They were also the regular season champs.

LOUISDALE: The Richmond Skating Club hosted its annual ice show at the Richmond Arena.

ST. PETER’S: St. Peter’s baseball player Ellie MacAulay visited the Baseball Canada’s Women’s National Development Camp in Cuba.

LOUISDALE: The Strait-Richmond Midget A Pirates went 23-5-4 in the regular season. They also won the league banner in a 4-2 final against the Northside Vikings.

PORT HAWKESBURY: The Strait Area Community Curling Club hosted the Nova Scotia 2019 Mixed Championship.

Team Burgess (including Peter and Lindsey Burgess, Colleen Jones, and Luke Saunders) got the drop on Team Moore (Tony and Sheena Moore, Nelson Rice, and Jill Thomas) for the championship.

LOUISDALE: The 39th annual installment of the Port Hawkesbury Paper Minor Hockey Tournament took place at the Port Hawkesbury Civic Centre and the Richmond Arena. The Midget A Pirates won their division’s banner.

PORT HOOD: The Cape Breton West Islanders were eliminated in the second round of the Nova Scotia Major Midget Hockey League playoffs by the Cole Harbour Wolfpack.

PICTOU: The Fundy Highland Subway Selects claimed the Bantam AA Female Provincial Championship following a 1-0 showdown with Halifax’s Metro West Force White Team.

BOYLSTON: The 2019 ExxonMobil/Maritimes and Northeast Pipelines Skins Spiel Division A was won by Team Long including Paul Long, Randy Avery, Doug Avery, and Chris Cosgrove.