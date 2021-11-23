St. Anne fundraiser goes virtual for second year

ARICHAT: For the second consecutive year, the volunteer group that raises funds for the St. Anne Community and Nursing Care Centre in Arichat is moving its fall fundraising campaign online.

The St. Anne Centre Auxiliary, formerly a ladies auxiliary, has been actively raising funds for the facility for many years and the results have been significant, providing funds for items that staff and the board of directors have identified as needs.

The St. Anne Centre Auxiliary raised funds for items including, a Helipad allowing for emergency medical evacuation by air ambulance, hydraulic patient lifts, lab equipment, and dining room tables that better accommodate large wheelchairs, allowing residents to eat together despite space challenges.

“For the last three years in a row, we put the money towards expansion,” says chair Jeanette Ellis, noting that the expansion is currently underway, and their contribution will be added to existing government funding. “So what we gave will go towards that but this year the funds will be going towards upgrading some X-ray equipment.”

With the suspension of door-to-door campaigning, the auxiliary saw a reduction in their typical donation numbers. Ellis said many people noted an intention to donate and simply forgot to do so. She is hopeful that this year more people will participate.

Donations can be made in three main ways: cheques, email transfer, or in-person at local credit unions.

Cheques made payable to St. Anne Centre Auxiliary can be mailed to St. Anne Centre, PO Box 30, Arichat, NS, B0E 1A0. Email transfers to sac.auxiliary@gmail.com are also being accepted. Donors are asked to include their name and civic number in the memo for a donation receipt.

In-person donations are also being accepted at St. Joseph’s Credit Union in Petit de Grat and East Coast Credit Union in Louisdale.

The fall campaign runs from Oct. 1 to Dec. 31.