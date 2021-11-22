Sports StFX edges Bishops to take Loney Bowl in Antigonish By Drake Lowthers - November 22, 2021 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp The StFX X-Men cap off their undefeated season as they pose with the Jewett Trophy on Nov. 20, the X-Men have now won four of the last six Loney Bowl Championships. Photos by Drake LowthersStFX’s offense looks to snap the ball late in the fourth quarter of the Subway AUS Loney Bowl on Nov. 20, in thier 25-17 victory over the Bishops Gaiters. Max Capriotti is seen making a field goal in the first quarter. Capriotti finished the day going 4/5 on field goals with the longest hitting from 37 yards, and was responsible for scoring 13 points. Nathan “Coyote” Cayouette is pumped up as he engages with fans during the AUS Loney Bowl.X-Men Quaterback Silas Fagnan scrambles out of the pocket to gain a first down during the Loney Bowl in Antigonish on Nov. 20. Dartmouth’s Che Morales puts on his white hat as AUS Champion. Defensiveback Brandyn Martin is all smiles on the sideline holding the team’s turnover belt, after making a huge play. Nathan Cayouette (left) embraces teammate Liam Wilde after securing a 25-17 victory in the Subway AUS Loney Bowl. AUS Rookie of the Year, runningback Malcom Bussey (left) and tight end Connor Ross pose with the AUS banner following their big 25-17 Loney Bowl victory.