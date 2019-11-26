Photos by Dana MacPhail-Touesnard
The folks behind the Adult Drop-in Centre’s entry went the traditional route.
This tree in the children 11-and-up category, by Grace DeWolfe, included a message to treat children with autism as unique.
The 824 Silver Dart Air Cadets had a very distinctive tree in the Festival of Trees and walked away with the top prize in the youth category.
Louie’s Cozy Corner walked away with the top prize in the commercial category with a ladder tree at the 24th annual Festival of Trees in St. Peter’s.
The contributions to the St. Peter’s and Area Food Bank donations tree were just starting on November 23 but continued into the next day.
Kallie Boudreau won the top prize in the children 11-and-up category with her Grinch-inspired entry.
Avery MacDonald displayed her love of all things Harry Potter in her first-place winning entry into the children 10-and-under category at the 24th annual Festival of Trees.
Leona Burkey provided the entertainment on November 23 as attendees ate pancakes and had a look at the 42 trees that were part of the 24th annual Festival of Trees.
The team behind the St. Peter’s Pirate Days tree walked away with first place in the organization category for the second consecutive year.
The St. Peter’s Play School tree was decorated with ornaments created by the children in this year’s class.
The Festival of Trees entry from the team at Potlotekewey Expedition Gas included some handmade dream catchers.
The Richmond Rainbow Alliance, which began its efforts to share love and acceptance with the LGBTQ+ community in June, participated in the Festival of Trees for the first time this year.
Stephanie Stone, of Steff’s Celtic Gifts, designed special ornaments with positive messages for young girls and women.