PORT HOOD: Last summer’s water shortage in the village of Inverness was the subject of a staff report to council.

During the Oct. 7 regular monthly meeting of Inverness Municipal Council, staff members reported back to council about an advisory issued last in July for users of the Inverness water utility.

Last month, the municipality confirmed it was no longer transporting water, and was working to connect to another well at the treatment facility, during an update by Chief Administrative Officer Keith MacDonald.

At the time, District 4 Councillor John MacLennan said he received information from members of the public that Cabot Golf was maintaining their facilities, while the rest of the community was forced to conserve consumption.

Deputy Warden Bonny MacIsaac replied that the Cabot Links and Cabot Cliffs facilities use a separate system from the rest of the community, which was confirmed by MacDonald.

At the time, MacDonald said, to his knowledge, Cabot Golf did not use the water that was being transported to the community, and has its own well for irrigation, but he said municipal staff would investigate whether the water being provided to Cabot Golf was being used strictly for their restaurant and hotel facilities, then report to the October council meeting.

During last week’s meeting, Chief Financial Officer Tanya Tibbo said such the advisory was issued because of “water consumption outpacing water production,” between July 27 and Aug. 28.

“During that time, approximately 5,300 cubic metres was trucked from the Whycocomagh water system to the Inverness water system,” she told council.

During that period of time, customers with upgraded metres had readings taken twice daily, “over a number of days,” to determine where there could be “possible leaks,” Tibbo said, noting that water levels in the reservoir was checked daily. She said H2O Leaks was contracted to train municipal staff to use the new water leak detection equipment recently purchased by Inverness County.

“The leaks that were a municipal responsibility were repaired by municipal staff, and the leaks that were the property owners’ responsibility, were repaired by property owners,” she noted.

While that was going on, Tibbo said well #8 was temporarily connected which eliminated the need to haul water from other communities.

The CFO told council that Cabot Links represents about 5.4 per cent of the total consumption in Inverness and is not permitted to use municipal water to irrigate the golf course, instead using a nearby pond. Cabot Cliffs also cannot use municipal water for irrigation, and has two ponds it uses for irrigation.

Municipal staff determined that Cabot Golf did not use municipal water trucked in from other communities to water its golf courses.