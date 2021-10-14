MULGRAVE: Councillors in the Town of Mulgrave discussed several parcels of land that they may soon put up on the market.

During Mulgrave’s regular monthly council meeting on Oct. 4, seven surplus properties were identified as being residential zoned and having assessed values of $45,500, five properties valued at $13,200 and $5,000.

Councilor Krista Luddington recommended they market the seven properties to be sold.

While Deputy Mayor Tanya Snow-Keeling agreed they should put them out to market, and advertise them as-is, with the assessed value, they should wait to make any decisions until Mayor Ron Chisholm was present at the meeting.

“When you look at it in comparison to some of the others that are $13,200 it just doesn’t make sense,” Councillor Bob Russell said.

Mulgrave CAO David Gray suggested they should further assess the market value of the properties and then the town will determine their next steps.

No decision was made during the meeting.

***

Council also passed a motion in support of a summer concert in Mulgrave, after Councillor Krista Luddington brought a proposal to the council table for a music festival.

“I’ve been trying to get things put together, I’d like to put on a one day festival,” Luddington said. “This would be a marketing thing, to get Mulgrave out there, to bring something new to town, to bring foot traffic into town.”

The proposed music festival, which is currently set for July 9, 2022, would serve as the all-day kickoff event for Scotia Days, Mulgrave’s annual summer festival, which has been canceled the previous two summers due to COVID-19.

“Scotia Days is the time of year people come home from away, and people haven’t been home from away in two years,” Luddington said. “So I think in 2022, is probably going to be the highest attended Scotia Days in a really long time.”

Organized under the umbrella of the non-profit Market by the Sea, council was asked to confirm their support for the project, in which they voted to show their support by making an in-kind donation of the Mulgrave Memorial Centre’s soccer field, which will serve as the location for the concert.

***

Added to the agenda, a discussion was held surrounding the Post Office building on Mulgrave’s Main Street.

Councillors passed a motion to approve $6,000, plus HST, to carry out a risk assessment for the nearly 100-year-old building.

The building, which is owned by the town and currently being rented by Canada Post, has recently undergone testing for asbestos and radon.

The town opted to complete a risk assessment before proceeding with any more work on the almost century-old building.

Councillor Bob Russell said in order to carry out any requests the post office have made, this is the first thing council has to look at.

“In order to do what they want, this has to be done,” Russell said.