Standing together to prevent domestic violence

ANTIGONISH: StFX University is getting funding to help stop domestic violence.

Standing Together grants help community groups and organizations develop and test new ways to prevent domestic violence, support victims and their families, and share the story of what they are learning about how to address this complex issue.

A total of $945,700 in funding was awarded to 18 organizations from the provincial plan Standing Together.

Government will use the learning and evidence gathered from these projects to inform the best plan for ending the cycle of domestic violence in Nova Scotia.

Standing Together Domestic Violence Connect Grants provide up to $25,000 over one year for projects that bring people together to develop learning and teaching tools and ways to tell the story of how groups are working to prevent and disrupt cycles of violence.

StFX has been awarded $25,033 for their “Guys’ Work 7/8: Gendered Healthy Living Classes” project.

Schools across five Regional Centres for Education will implement healthy living classes and groups for male-identified students in Grades 7 and 8.

The next phase of the project involves sharing results with facilitators and community organizations to discuss lessons learned, facilitator experiences, and how work can continue moving forward effectively.