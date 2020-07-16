ANTIGONISH: The Town of Antigonish has taken another step toward establishing a solar garden.

At a special town council meeting on July 6, councillors voted to make a funding request for 73 per cent of a potential $5 million, two-megawatt solar farm in Brierly Brook.

Following the meeting, Mayor Laurie Boucher said they won’t pursue the solar farm without funding.

“We’re very optimistic that this fits the templates for green energy for both the province and the federal government,” she said. “It’s council’s mandate to become [greener] and produce more green energy; this is exciting for the whole community.”

She advised the town is looking at launching a marketing campaign later in the year, possibly near the end of August, giving residents the opportunity to invest in the solar garden – in return, they would be given a credit for the investment on their power bills.

Boucher said the Brierly Brook facility would provide solar power to the town at a better rate and will sit on land that can’t be used for any other useful purpose.

She explained it’s important to residents that the town pursue green energy and indicated the town has been looking for ways to increase its green energy production without affecting power bills for rate payers.

“These are the initiatives that council want to move forward in coming years because we want to increase our green energy.”

Boucher suggested if all goes well, they’re looking to start the project in October, and expect it to be finished by October 2021.