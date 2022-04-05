PORT HAWKESBURY: Over 130 of the region’s business and community leaders heard about activities in key sectors during the Strait Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual State of the Strait Business Update on March 30 at the Port Hawkesbury Civic Centre.

During “The Shift to Green” panel, Trent Vichie, the CEO of EverWind Fuels LLC, provided an overview of their plan for a local green hydrogen and green ammonia project.

“In terms of what EverWind Fuels is focus on is this green energy transition, specifically green hydrogen and renewable fuels,” Vichie said. “We entered into a purchase agreement for the NuStar fuel storage terminal.”

While there was a motion of support for a green hydrogen and green ammonia project at a Richmond council meeting last year for the Bear Head location, EverWind’s project will take over the former NuStar location.

According to a Feb. 14 media release NuStar Energy, took a step in their strategic plan to continue to optimize its business and build financial flexibility by offloading their 7.8 million-barrel storage terminal in Point Tupper to EverWind Farms for $60 million.

Explaining what green hydrogen is, he explained when you run electricity through water that breaks the water into hydrogen and oxygen.

“The way I explain green hydrogen, it’s like the Swiss army knife of renewable energy,” Vichie said. “Because one of the problems that renewable energy has faced historically, is you have intermittent resources; what hydrogen can do is take that wind energy or solar energy and turn it into a liquid fuel.”

The CEO advised ammonia lifts the production of agriculture roughly by two times, and today is being produced from natural gas.

“So when you look at your dinner plate, half of what you’re consuming is a direct result from fossil fuels,” Vichie said. “You could very easily take green hydrogen and make green ammonia.”

What’s happened in the last little while, he said there’s been a seismic shift that no one could have foreseen, where Europe wants to change 60 per cent of their energy supply, something he’s never seen in his 25 year career.

“In terms of what it means for the region, it accelerates the business opportunity,” Vichie said. “And it also means, I think, the region can play a huge role, in terms of, de-carbonizing the local economy and the Canadian economy, as well as Europe.”

In terms of what they’re trying to do, he said they’re trying to engage with folks, and while they’re still early in that process, they have already completed approximately 150 meetings various meetings.

“We’re working really hard,” Vichie said. “And we’re really happy with the engagement we’ve had from folks so far, it’s a real can-do attitude, it’s been very welcoming.”

In an interview with The Reporter, explaining what made him look at Point Tupper for their project, Vichie suggested it started with looking at renewable fuels early last year and looking at different opportunities, they zeroed in on the Maritime region for the abundant and high-quality wind resource.

“The Point Tupper site is probably the best site we could find in terms of the existing operations, it had the exiting berth, which is the deepest ice-free berth on east coast of North America,” Vichie said. “In terms of bringing a business like this to market quicker, adding onto an existing site is faster to bring to market. You also have the appropriate zoning and also the support from the town and the counties around there.”

As the company is still determining a price tag associated with the project, Vichie did suggest it would be a “substantial investment.”

While the State of the Strait was his first in-person contact with local residents, Vichie suggested the response, albeit early, has been optimistic and people are excited about the opportunity and what it means for sustainable economic development.

“We’ve been talking with folks from the local community for the past six weeks, and so far it has been very positive,” Vichie said. “I think there is a recognition amongst the community, starting green energy businesses in the area is good for the environment, good for the local economy and provides an economic engine.”

Vichie, who is originally from Australia and grew up in a small coal and steel town north of Sydney, said he saw what happened after coal and steel went away.

“My family worked in the region and went through that economic transition,” he said. “So I’m really hoping to help the region.”

As there are currently no green hydrogen or green ammonia projects in the province, EverWind has the potential to become the first.

“I can’t speak to other people’s plans,” Vichie said. “But that could very well possibly be the case.”

Photos by Drake Lowthers

CEO and Founder of EverWind Fuels LLC., Trent Vichie, provided the State of the Strait Business Update on March 30, an overview of their green hydrogen and green amonia project that is set to take over the former NuStar terminals in Point Tupper.

Also at the “The Shift to Green” panel, Keith Towse, CEO of Community Wind Farms, advised that his company and ABO Wind Canada are proposing the 100-megawatt Rhodena Wind Project in response to Nova Scotia’s recent Rate Based Procurement Program.

An estimated 18 wind turbines would be placed on the hills between Highway 19 and Trans-Canada Highway 105, on 8,000 hectares, mostly on Crown land and private land where they have the permission from the landowner.

“Our options for producing renewable power are shaped by Nova Scotia’s geography and weather. The most affordable and reliable option is harnessing the strong winds, often strongest on the coast,” Towse said. “The requirements for good wind projects limit where they can be located. We are proposing the project for a specific area with strong wind, where we can meet setback requirements from homes and we can access power transmission lines.”

According to the CEO, this renewable energy project would generate enough electricity for more than 32,000 homes and would displace approximately 2.6 million tonnes of greenhouse gases (GHG) throughout the project’s lifetime.

“Wind power is one of the greenest, most affordable forms of energy we have available to us,” Towse said. “Third-party studies have confirmed that wind turbines typically offset greenhouse gases emitted as part of their production and installation within the first year of operation.”

Speaking on the many anticipated community benefits the project will produce, he advised there would be the obvious tax revenue for the municipality to provide services to residents; he highlighted short-term and long-term jobs and contracts in site cleaning, road building, electrical, construction and concrete work, along with ongoing maintenance; revenue to local businesses; and there would be the creation of a benefit fund to provide financial support to the community hosting the project, for community-level initiatives.

Community Wind and ABO Wind will submit a RFP proposal in the spring of this year, with the anticipated beginning of construction with clearing and road building by the fall of 2023 and the commissioning of the project by summer 2025.

“We commit to being part of the solution by working on projects that help reduce carbon emissions. The transition to a climate friendly, sustainable energy supply, based on renewables, is critical,” Towse said. “We understand and acknowledge that projects like these can have an impact, and we work to minimize those impacts and to maximize social benefits.”

Trina Hall-Samson, the fine dining supervisor at the Bras d’Or Lakes Inn participated in the “Expanding in New Directions” panel alongside representatives with Anchored Recruiting Ltd., and Company House, Engel & Volkers during the State of the Strait business update on March 30.

As part of the “Expanding New Directions” panel, Trina Hall-Samson, the fine dining supervisor at the Bras d’Or Lakes Inn, suggested a lot of the community felt because it was a fine dining establishment, there wasn’t really a place for them, but since opening the Lockmasters Quarters Pub, everybody feels like now there is something for everyone.

“When the new owners took it over, they had a great vision, they had a vision for growth, but they also had a vision for what people would like to see when they come,” Hall-Samson said. “They took the rooms and revamped them, they completely tore them apart; they put fireplaces and new furnishings in the rooms, and upgraded everything.”

Hall-Samson suggested the new owners really had to think strategically, as the business was based solely on tourism, and with purchasing the property just prior to the pandemic, had them thinking in a total different direction.

“They had to do some things to keep it going, because they didn’t want to close their doors, they wanted to make sure their employees had full-time employment year-round, that they could depend on.” Hall-Samson said. “How they could keep the doors open, when people couldn’t even come in and eat at the restaurant, which was one of their main sources of income.”

The new owners, Hall-Samson said, who are local fisherman, see the importance of building a community, so they took a risk and they suggested with their fine dining restaurant and their pub, what would the public like to see them do with the property.

“The community started giving them feedback, on the things they would like to see, the owners sat down and really hashed it out,” Hall-Samson said. “And they decided to open a professional centre, it carries eight units, and those eight units now are full.”

The services offered at the professional centre include massage therapy, a hair stylist, physiotherapy and it’s also the location of the Richmond MLA’s office.

A key hospitality addition since 2018, the Bras d’Or Lakes Inn now offers a new “Dock and Dine” service.

“So if you have a boat, and you’re on the Bras d’Or Lake, you can call 535-2200, place your order from the restaurant, and a server will walk down to the deck, on our own dock and bring you your food,” Hall-Samson said. “You can dock there, and you can eat there, or you can just pick up your food and go, it’s a great service to have and quite a few people use it, because who wants to cook?”

As for what’s next, they’re expanding on the property; their kitchen was recently renovated; they plan to install an outdoor swimming pool, where the cottage was on the back of the property; plan to build five or six new cottages on the property; and if all goes well, there’s potential for an RV park.