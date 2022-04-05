OTTAWA: Despite their importance to the fishing industry, Fisheries and Oceans Canada said declining stocks was the reason for temporarily suspending the commercial herring and mackerel fisheries.

On March 30, Fisheries Minister Joyce Murray announced there will be no commercial or bait fishing for southern Gulf of St. Lawrence spring herring, as well as a closure of the Atlantic mackerel and commercial bait fisheries in Atlantic Canada.

“We know more than 90 per cent of fish stocks on the East Coast are in good shape and I am committed to working with industry to grow the very important fish and seafood industry,” Murray said in a press release. “Southern Gulf spring herring and Atlantic mackerel are stocks that have been in the critical zone for lengthy periods and need to be allowed to regenerate for the continued sustainability and success of the entire fishery. I recognize many harvesters depend on these fisheries. I will continue working with them and fishing groups from across Atlantic Canada and Quebec to ensure the best outcomes for these stocks and the people who depend on them.”

DFO noted that food, social and ceremonial fisheries for First Nation communities will remain open for both southern Gulf spring herring and Atlantic mackerel, as well as the recreational fishery for mackerel, applying the daily limit that was put into regulations last year.

“Minister Murrays wants to grow the fish and seafood sector in Atlantic Canada where stocks are healthy and in good shape,” Claire Teichman, Press Secretary for the Minister of Fisheries Oceans wrote The Reporter via email. “Thanks to strong partnerships between harvesters, Indigenous fishers, and other partners, these fisheries are a source of jobs and economic growth.”

Fisheries and Oceans said herring and mackerel play a vital role in the ecosystem and the fishing industry, they are an important food source for other species, and are a traditional source of bait in some commercial fisheries. But they said urgent action must be taken in the short-term to give these stocks a chance to recover.

“Both stocks are vital sources of food for lager species, like tuna, salmon and cod. They are primarily harvested as a source of bait for lobsters and crab harvesters,” Teichman wrote. “To ensure the long-term sustainability of the Atlantic mackerel and spring gulf herring fisheries for generations to come, we must take action now to protect and regenerate these stocks.’

Fisheries and Oceans said herring has been in a critical state for 20 years, and recent stock assessments show that several factors have likely contributed to its decline, including changes in environmental conditions, predation by other species, low recruitment (or the survival and development of larvae), and fishing. A rebuilding plan is currently in development for spring herring, they said.

Atlantic mackerel has been in or near the critical zone for more than 10 years, Fisheries and Oceans pointed out. According to the 2021 stock assessment, they said fisheries are capturing younger fish, which need more time to grow and spawn in order to support a healthy population. A “Rebuilding Plan for Atlantic Mackerel” is posted online and will be updated to reflect the 2021 stock assessment and new management measures in 2022 to support stock rebuilding, they stated.

Robert Rangeley, Oceana Canada Science Director, told The Reporter it was a “very difficult, but necessary decision,” rooted in conservation, that is important for the long-term prosperity of the fishery.

“It’s unfortunate, it’s difficult for those who rely on these stocks for income, but that income has been dwindling and the near term prospects are only getting worse,” he stated. “They can rebound in a number of years if we take the pressure off them and allow them to grow.”

Classified as a forage fish, herring and mackerel travel in small schools and other species depend upon them as food sources, Rangeley said, noting the decision is important for the health of oceans and marine ecosystems.

“The biomass has been declining for many, many years,” he said. “All the modeling indications in the water are that these stocks are in bad shape. Not only are the number of fish low, but also for mackerel, the size distribution is very poor as well, which means that there’s a lot more smaller fish, which means that there’s not a big pulse of recruitment to the fishery coming down that’s visible in the next few years.”

Since it is hard to control all sources of mortality, Rangeley said they can control access to the fisheries. He said overexploitation, the inability to adapt to climate change, and in the case of mackerel, a large recreation fishery, combined with its use as bait, are factors in the decreasing stocks. He estimated it will take between three and four years to see results.

“The models are showing it’s going to take a couple of years to recover,” he noted. “In general terms, these sorts of fish tend to rebound fairly quickly. It’s just the nature of their reproduction.”

During the past several years, Fisheries and Oceans Canada said it put in place management measures to help rebuild these two stocks, including catch limits, increasing the minimum allowable size, possession limits, dockside monitoring of catches, and fishing closures, but they have proved ineffective.

As some pelagic forage stocks have been in decline for several years, Fisheries and Oceans said many harvesters have already begun sourcing bait from elsewhere or using alternative bait. They said they’ve invested in projects that support more sustainable, alternative bait.

Fisheries and Oceans Canada added it is committed to supporting the future opening of these commercial and bait fisheries. The closures will be revisited following the next stock assessments, they stated.

“DFO is confident that harvesters can purchase bait from other more sustainable sources,” wrote Teichman. “Through the Atlantic Fisheries Fund, DFO has provided support to three projects focused on the development of alternative and sustainable bait, including funding for Bait Masters Inc., located in P.E.I.”

The Maritime Fishermen’s Union (MFU) – which represents over 1,300 fishermen in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, and PEI – said it learned of DFO’s announcement “at the same time” as the general public.

“We are shocked by this radical decision on the part of minister Murray. We are appalled at the impact of this decision on our fishers, but also on the coastal communities and workers who depend on these fisheries,” according to a March 30 press release.

For more than 15 years, the MFU said it has been calling for additional measures, like addressing grey seal predation.

“We are extremely frustrated that our proactive and constructive recommendations for spring herring and mackerel were not considered by the department,” the MFU said in the release. “Without the work of our fishermen on the water, much of the science will now be missing. It is imperative to consider the essential role of fishermen in a decision that impacts the sustainability of the resource. This type of decision demonstrates that the department is imposing significant changes without consulting the major players in the industry and without knowing the real impact of such a decision on the population.”

The MFU noted that fishery shutdowns don’t always offer solutions.

“This announcement illustrates a lack of respect for the expertise of inshore fishermen and a lack of interest in the economy of rural Atlantic communities, in favor of large foreign environmental organizations,” they stated.

Teichman added that this is not a moratorium, but a temporary measure.

“The MFU is referring to fall gulf herring, which is a much larger stock, 12,000 tonnes versus 500 tonnes for spring gulf herring. No decision has been made on fall gulf herring and the stocks are in different places in the precautionary approach framework,” Teichman added. “Most spring gulf herring harvesters also hold licenses for crab or lobster, much more lucrative species. Of the active harvesters, a majority of the active herring harvesters had herring account for less than five per cent of their total fishing value.”