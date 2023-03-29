PORT HAWKESBURY: With over 155 people in attendance, the region’s business and community leaders heard about activities in key economic sectors during the Strait Area Chamber of Commerce’s State of the Strait at the Port Hawkesbury Civic Centre.

“This has been the biggest one yet,” Susan Fox told The Reporter the morning of March 22, which would have equated to standing-room only.

Opening the annual business update, Robert Bernard facilitated a pathways to economic reconciliation panel, asking questions to three other Mi’kmaq professionals from across Cape Breton.

Storm Gould, the director of marketing and strategic initiatives with We’koqma’q First Nation, was joined by Nadine Bernard, CEO of Indigevisor Ltd., and Membertou Band Councillor Graham Marshall as they discussed their local history and Mi’kmaq-specific issues.

“When we are doing ceremonies in Membertou; I’m sweating, I’m praying, and when I come out after four rounds, walking out of the sweat lodge, when I look behind me, I see the grandfathers, the rocks that are heating,” Marshall said. “When I take a step out, I can see the big, gigantic Hampton Inn sign. That’s the ideology of Membertou, never forget where you come from, but we understand the future of where we have to be and where we have to go.”

The keynote speech from David Campbell, president of the New Brunswick-based Jupia Consultants Inc., summarized the themes and opportunities from the new Cape Breton-Unama’ki Economic and Population Growth Plan.

As population growth in the region will be a key to long term economic prosperity, he divulged a framework that will guide the region’s economic development over the next five years.

“We’re seeing shortages across the economy and I think people on the ground in communities are starting to realize we’re going to have to bring people and young families in all across Cape Breton,” Campbell said. “There is some concern the island is losing out on economic opportunity, in terms of business activity.”

Indigenous company development, forestry and agriculture development, fish processing, agriculture, tourism, service offerings, post-secondary education, and workforce attraction were among other topics discussed during the keynote.

Eleanor Anderson, project manager with the Cape Breton Island Tourism Training Network, Cape Breton Partnership Labour Market and Immigration Advisor Kelly MacKinnon, and Trent Soholt, executive director of the Nova Scotia Construction Sector Council, addressed labour challenges and opportunities across the island.

“The labour market is a huge challenge for us, but it’s also a huge opportunity. Our working age population in Cape Breton is a lower percentage than the rest of Nova Scotia or the rest of Canada,” MacKinnon said, speaking on the background of the Cape Breton population. “And our population over 65 is greater. In addition our working population, about 28 per cent of our total population, is 55-and-over. That per cent of our working ago population is nearing retirement, and the per cent under 15-years-old is not enough to make up the difference.”

In 1976, Cape Breton grew its population by 0.5 per cent, something that’s been declining ever since, she said, noting that in 2021, the island broke even, growing their population by nine people.

“That’s a 0.0 per cent change” MacKinnon said. “But it’s not a decline for the first time in almost 50 years.”

A little over a week after announcing their multiple-unit, 220-bed development for NSCC students at a launch event at the Strait Area Campus, Colindale Business Solutions CEO Damien MacInnis highlighted how the project would take advantage of solar, but emphasized that the project wouldn’t be net-zero.

“We’re going to have a lot of solar, and we’ll have off-the-grid options within this, not net-zero, but I would say, they would be very close to that,” he said. “We really want to make sure we’re keeping an eye on our carbon footprint and we want to make sure we add something to the community that they will be proud of.”

Port Hawkesbury Paper’s Director of Sustainability and Economic Development, Geoff Clarke, advised the standing-room-only event that they have been on the same site since 1957.

“We use energy, pressure, heat and steam to create a very, high-value product from basically wood and dirt, which is pretty impressive,” Clarke said. “We have a great vision for our future, but we are the last standing pulp and paper mill in the province.”

Using 2,000 rail cars per year, to ship their product out to approximately 225 printing companies across the world, speaking on the company’s operations, he indicated they are the Port of Halifax’s third largest exporter, while also contributing $92 million for the provincial GDP.

“We just signed our new four-year labour agreement after the original 10-years,” Clarke said, which received a round of applause. “We just executed a new 20-year forest land-use agreement with the province, as well as a 10-year sustainable forest management and outreach agreement.”

Noting they do face their own share of challenges and risks, he indicated Nova Scotia Power uses Port Hawkesbury Paper to control the load of the province.

“We want to pursue activities that help ensure our ongoing viability and we understand there is a social license to operate within the seven eastern counties of Nova Scotia,” Clarke said. “We’re looking to develop a small-scale demonstration unit, where we can produce hydrogen on-site, using water and green electricity, definitely not in same ballpark as our neighbours in Point Tupper, but what we’re looking at is how we can use that hydrogen for ourselves to green-up our transportation links.”

He indicated Port Hawkesbury Paper is also looking at ideas to become more energy independent.

“Because of our exposure to the volatility and availability of power and pricing, we have ventured into a 130 megawatt wind farm, in Guysborough County, very close to our water reserves,” Clarke said. “We’re looking at approximately 30 turbines, at five megawatts each that would and could produce about 30 per cent of our energy needs at the mill.”

Addressing more recent news, he explained their Class 1 environmental assessment had been approved by the Department of Environment and Climate Change.

“This gives us the opportunity to go forward, engage in the project, start clearing some of the land this summer, in hopes we have electrons flowing at the end of Q4 2025,” Clarke said, which garnered another round of applause.

Maritime Launch Services (MLS) Chief Operating Officer Harvey Doane, suggested while their project isn’t on Cape Breton Island, they are adjacent neighbours and understand the need for community and their support.

As part of the senior leadership team, trying to develop Canada’s first commercial launch facility, he explains the innovative project has huge implications for the Canadian space sector.

“We continue to work with our team in Ukraine, I admire the men and women of Ukraine, that under the adverse conditions they live in, they still report to the office on a regular basis, they still conduct work, they still deliver results to us,” Doane said. “Because of these changes, we have changed our strategy somewhat. We’ll crawl, walk then run. We’ll start out with a demonstration launch, a sub-orbital launch, so it won’t reach space.”

After the initial demonstration launch, MLS will progress to a small launch with a payload capacity of 500 kilograms, giving them a chance to get to a point of revenue and addressing a global demand.

“We’ll then phase in the medium launch vehicle which is the Cyclone 4M, and has a payload capacity of 5,000 kilograms,” Doane said. “It’s a real powerhouse, that’s our end goal and what we’re designing and building the spaceport for is that 4M rocket.”

For each launch campaign, he indicated MLS can expect upwards of 200 people working in and around the launch facility.

“We recently signed a letter of intent with EverWind to get a supply of oxygen,” Doane said of supporting another local up-and-coming initiative. “It’s also helping to support another new ministry in the province.”

Construction started in September with MLS continuing throughout the winter with the milder than average temperatures, noting the roads are now completed out to their wind farm and down to the launch pad area.

“To a lot of people, it looks like a dirt road in the country, but to us, it’s really that backbone to our facility, it was a thrill after so many years hiking down to the launch pad area, being able to drive down was a big achievement,” Doane said. “And on Monday of this week, we actually poured our first concrete; it’s a huge milestone.”