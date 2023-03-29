PORT HAWKESBURY: The provincial government said it is ready for the upcoming retirement of a local physician.

Recently, Dr. James Collins announced he will retire as of Sept. 1, 2023 from the Island Gateway Medical Clinic, which is a Collaborative Health Clinic, on Reeves Street in Port Hawkesbury.

After that date, Dr. Collins said he will be working as a doctor “at my choosing.”

“I’m not going to be in the office with any regularity at that point,” Dr. Collins told The Reporter.

The notice, which was published in The Reporter, states that primary care providers are available for continued medical care, and patients of Dr. Collins are encouraged to contact or visit the office to register with a new provider.

“My office practice is in this collaborative medical centre and we’re going to get other people to do it,” Dr. Collins noted. “I want people to identify themselves with the collaborative medical practice we have here, the patients who would be seeing me, and get themselves assigned to other providers who are in here. I’m giving people, well a six-month ramp to get that done. Maybe if we get it done sooner, we’ll do something else, if they’re all served by that point. I would expect that we will have a lot of that accomplished by Sept. 1.”

Along with Dr. Collins, the clinic is staffed by Dr. Paul Pluta, Dr. Tobechi Okeke, and Dr. Gopaul Shrestha, as well as Nurse Practitioners Richelle Sparks and Brittany Francis

Although he could not get into specifics, Dr. Collins said there is a possibility of getting more primary care providers at the Port Hawkesbury clinic.

“In a sense, I’m putting it on the people who see me to come in here and get it done so that people are not faced with the idea of having a concern of whether they have a doctor or not. I tell people every day that we have all the capability in this place to have other attending physicians,” he said. “With our encouragement, we’re getting them to go in and introduce themselves to the other people in this office.”

Nova Scotia Health spokesperson Brendan Elliot said they have been working with the Practice Ready Assessment Program on a succession plan for Dr. Collins’ retirement, who was an “active participant” in this process.

“We are aware of Dr. Collins’ retirement and have been successful in recruiting physicians to the clinic to take on all of Dr. Collins’ patients,” Elliot wrote The Reporter in an email. “We anticipate his retirement will not result in an increase in patients added to the Need a Family Practice Registry.”

Dr. Collins said it was important to have sufficient lead time before his retirement.

“With the help of the health board, we have the capacity to continue and not leave patients behind,” he said. “Had we not had any idea of succession, we could go along like many others and just finish at a particular point and have nobody here. That’s a situation that’s certainly common.”

Since Dr. Collins is no longer a hospitalist at the Strait-Richmond Hospital, Elliot said his departure will have no impact on services at the facility.

“He will provide supervision for the incoming physicians to help them with their initial arrival and orientation to the system,” Elliot wrote.

Until a year ago, the 71-year-old Dr. Collins was doing in-patient work at the Evanston facility.

“I’m not doing in-patient work at Strait-Richmond Hospital and I’m not doing ER work; that’s part of the things I cut down on when I got to be a certain age,” he said. “We had other people available who wanted to do that work, and wanted to make it their income, and so in the interest of the future, I stepped aside and said, ‘well you can do that work.’ That’s a way to keep them in the area because if I decided to hog all the work, or hog all the income, it’s not so attractive for anybody else.”

Speaking on struggles to keep the Strait-Richmond’s emergency department open more often, Dr. Collins said that’s been a problem particularly since he and Dr. Pluta left the rotation four or five years ago.

Dr. Collins added that he has been practising in Nova Scotia for 47 years.