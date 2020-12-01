ANTIGONISH: Nine days before their annual X-Ring ceremony, officials with StFX University made the decision to transition to a virtual format.

In a media release, Murray Kyte, vice president of advancement, indicated with the rate of COVID-19 infection increasing and the public health situation rapidly evolving throughout the province, they aren’t going to take any chances by hosting a large gathering on December 3.

“As a member of the university senior executive team charged with overseeing the ceremony, I can report that this decision is not taken lightly,” Kyte said. “And was one where we sought extensive input from stakeholders, including student leaders.”

At the beginning of the pandemic, the university, as an academic community, committed that the health and safety of the StFX and local communities would be their top priority, and they hold that commitment to heart.

“It’s with this in mind that we have made this decision,” Kyte said. “The StFX X-Ring is a symbol of achievements, both academic and personal. It will forever remind you of new experiences inside and outside of the classroom, friendships made, the challenges you’ve faced and the triumphs during your time as a StFX student.”

He suggested when a student earns their X-Ring, it affirms their commitment to the Xaverian values of justice, equality, and service to community on a daily basis.

“Regardless of how you receive your X-Ring, these feelings and values remain true. COVID-19 cannot and will not take this away from us,” Kyte said. “In fact, as a Xaverian from the Class of ’87 who proudly wears his father’s X-Ring from the Class of ‘47, I can say with confidence that transitioning to a virtual ceremony this year to ensure the safety of our community exemplifies what it means to wear the X-Ring.”

Although it’s not the celebration the university had envisioned for their students who will receive X-Rings in 2020, due to public health and StFX health protocols, only a small stage party, socially distanced, will be permitted in the MacKay Room.

X-Ring recipients will pick up their rings in the morning from four different locations on campus, allowing students to retrieve their rings in a safe manner.

Appearing via a video link, the Former New Brunswick Premier Frank McKenna StFX Class of 1970, and current deputy chair of TD Securities, will be a guest speaker.

StFX planned to host an in-person X-Ring ceremony – claiming their collective efforts to date were allowing them to proceed with face-to-face interactions – albeit a very different ceremony.

The university was planning on using several venues across campus to ensure proper social distancing and adhere to provincial public gathering limits, and had even requested guests to not travel to Antigonish at all.

“The future operation of our university depends upon our community remaining strong and safe,” StFX President Andy Hakin said. “This underscores the critical actions that we all must take to ensure the virus remains outside of our community.”

Since StFX made their decision on the status of this year’s X-Ring ceremony on November 24, a petition has been created for the StFX University Administration to postpone the in-person ceremony instead of hosting a virtual ceremony; at time of publication there were 417 signatures.

Political Science student Mairin Sullivan, who is also a community advisor for StFX, created the petition on Change.org, and suggested although the decision was the right one, the announcement that the in-person X-Ring ceremony was cancelled left many graduates and community members upset.

Sullivan wants the university to give the Class of 2021 the option of an in-person ceremony at a later date, as she believes there was an issue with the university announcing the switch to an on-line format before consulting this year’s X-Ring recipients.

“The Class of 2020 was mailed their degrees and given an in-person convocation this coming May,” she said. “So why is this not a possibility for the Class of 2021 to get their X-Rings this December 3 and have an in-person ceremony at a later date?”

All X-Ring recipients, families and friends will view the ceremony via webcast at: www.stfx.ca/xring.