StFX to honour local judge during Fall Convocation

ANTIGONISH: StFX University will formally welcome its 19th President and Vice Chancellor, Dr. Andy Hakin, during the President’s Installation at 3 p.m. on Saturday, December 5.

Dr. Andy Hakin assumed the role of president and vice chancellor on July 1, 2020.

Fall Convocation will immediately follow honouring a judge whose social contributions have shaped the legal landscape especially in Indigenous communities. An honorary doctorate degree will be conferred upon Judge Laurie Halfpenny-MacQuarrie. Halfpenny-MacQuarrie is a lawyer, judge, volunteer, and social activist, who has made significant contributions to the legal and Indigenous communities, and has been an active social advocate, in Cape Breton, in Nova Scotia, and beyond.

Halfpenny-MacQuarrie is a graduate of St Francis Xavier University – with a BA (1984) in Political Science, and a BEd (1985) – and of the University of New Brunswick (LLB, 1989). She was called to the bar in 1990 and, after serving several years as a crown attorney, was appointed to the bench in 2003.

Halfpenny MacQuarrie was instrumental in setting up the Wellness Court in Port Hawkesbury and the Aboriginal Wellness and Gladue Court in Wagmatcook First Nation, and she currently presides over the courts in both locations.

Wellness Courts seek to identify and address the root causes (cultural, financial, mental health) of the behaviour of offenders, and use a team approach to develop a recovery support plan. Gladue courts emerged in the aftermath of the 1999 Supreme Court of Canada decision that highlighted concerns about the discrimination against and over-representation of Indigenous people in the justice system. Gladue courts take into account broader issues facing Indigenous peoples, such as the intergenerational trauma of residential schools and colonialism.

Through the work of many members of the local communities, in which Judge Halfpenny-MacQuarrie had a central role, Nova Scotia became the first province in Canada to open a superior court on a reserve that incorporates Indigenous restorative justice traditions and customs.

Halfpenny-MacQuarrie has also made important contributions to educating others on restorative justice and law, locally and nationally. She has presented talks to the National Judicial Institute, the Canadian Association of Provincial Court Judges, Schulich School of Law, Nova Scotia Correctional Services, and the Nova Scotia Provincial Court Judges Association. She has also served as an executive board member, aboriginal justice chair, and president of the Nova Scotia Provincial Judges’ Association and as a member and a director of the Canadian Association of Provincial Court Judges.

In addition to her contributions to the legal and Indigenous communities, she has been an active volunteer in her home community of Port Hawkesbury, serving as a board member and chair of Leeside Transition House, as a member of the School Advisory Committee for the Port Hawkesbury Family of Schools, as President of Canadian Parents for French (Port Hawkesbury Chapter), as a board member and president of the Port Hawkesbury Highland Dance Association, as a National Championship Organizing Committee Member for ScotDance Canada, and as a board member, coach/manager, vice-president, and president for the Strait Area Soccer Club.

Awards will be presented to Dr. Lisa Lunney Borden, Professor of Education, Outreach Award; Adam Baden Clay will receive the Staff Teaching Award, and Venceremos Development Consult will be presented with the Community Partner Recognition Award.

Both ceremonies will take place in the MacKay Room in Bloomfield on campus at 3 p.m. on Saturday, December 5. Due to COVID-19 restrictions there will be no in-person audience. Hundreds are expected to watch the ceremonies virtually. A small stage party, socially distanced, will conduct the installation and convocation while others will join via video.

Links to the ceremonies will be posted on: stfx.ca.