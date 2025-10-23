University climbs six spots to finish 4th overall in Maclean’s 2025 rankings

ANTIGONISH: St. Francis Xavier University (StFX) has earned top honours in Maclean’s 2025 University Rankings, securing the No. 1 national ranking for reputation among all primarily undergraduate universities in Canada.

The university also achieved its highest overall ranking in years, finishing fourth in the country – a remarkable six-spot climb from last year.

The results, released on Oct. 14, reaffirm StFX’s standing as one of the nation’s most respected and community-driven universities.

“Having the best reputation in the country is an outcome directly related to the exceptional educational experience that StFX provides,” StFX President Andy Hakin said. “It’s wonderful for our university to be recognized for what we do. StFX’s reputation is built on the foundation of what university is meant to be – faculty who are exceptional teachers and who perform outstanding research, students living in a vibrant community with the opportunity to work alongside faculty and develop real-world skills and staff who care and play an active role in the success of students.”

Hakin added that StFX’s graduates continue to play a major role in upholding the university’s reputation nationwide.

“Our graduates represent StFX well, impressing upon their respective communities the knowledge and values learned during their time at StFX University.”

Maclean’s, in partnership with the Angus Reid Group, based its reputational ranking on surveys of employers, hiring managers, university faculty, and senior administrators across the country, measuring perceptions of quality and innovation.

In addition to topping the reputation category, StFX posted strong results across several other indicators, including third in library acquisitions; fifth in student awards; sixth in social sciences and humanities grants, and seventh in faculty awards and student/faculty ratio.

The university’s significant rise to fourth overall marks the largest improvement among all schools in the undergraduate category, which includes 20 institutions that primarily focus on undergraduate education with limited graduate programs.

Hakin said the recognition highlights StFX’s continued commitment to innovation in teaching, research, and student experience – hallmarks of its approach to education.

StFX is also a proud member of the Maple League of Universities, a consortium of four primarily undergraduate institutions in Eastern Canada, three of which placed in the top four in this year’s Maclean’s rankings.

Founded in 1853, St. Francis Xavier University continues to be recognized nationally for academic excellence, leadership development, and its deep community roots – qualities that have helped the Antigonish institution earn a reputation as one of Canada’s most respected universities.