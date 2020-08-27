StFX student fined for violating Health Protection Act

ANTIGONISH: A university student has recently been fined $1,000 for not self-isolating after arriving in Atlantic Canada.

On August 24, Antigonish RCMP received a complaint about a student from outside of the Atlantic Bubble not self-isolating. Upon further investigation, RCMP officers determined that the individual was in violation of the Health Protection Act. On August 25, police issued the student a Summary Offence Ticket under Section 71(1)(b) of the Health Protection Act for failing to self-Isolate.

The Nova Scotia RCMP is reminding university students arriving in the province from outside of the Atlantic Bubble to follow all Public Health orders which includes completing a self-isolation period of 14 days.

The RCMP asks everyone coming into the province to educate themselves on the directives and enforcement measures at: https://novascotia.ca/coronavirus/.

“We all need to do our part to reduce the spread of COVID-19,” Cpl. Lisa Croteau said in a press release. “The RCMP thanks Nova Scotians for their continued support and to the vast majority who are adhering to the directives outlined by the provincial government.”

“From the very beginning, the town has been following the directives set by the province and public health officials,” said Kate Gorman, Town of Antigonish marketing and communications officer. “We have expected that residents and visitors to Nova Scotia and our community do the same. We all have a responsibility to protect one another and no individual is above the Health Protection Act. The town thanks the RCMP for investigating and responding accordingly.”