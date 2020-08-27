Arts & Entertainment Annual Blueberry Jam at Big Belle Farm By NFawcett - August 27, 2020 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Photos by Nicole FawcettThe Annual Blueberry Jam was held at Big Belle Farm on Mabou Ridge on August 15. While it looked a bit different this year, with all of the safety precautions in effect, the entertainment featured performances from Rankin and the Broken Reeds, The Town Heroes, Cassie & Maggie, Beech Hill, Brett Matthews, Moa, and a surprise performance by Heather Rankin.