HALIFAX: Six top Nova Scotia Community College (NSCC) culinary graduates have been selected to receive the 2020 Lieutenant Governor’s Award for Culinary Excellence.

The award for culinary excellence recognizes a graduating student from each NSCC campus offering culinary programming. From the six award recipients, one recipient will receive the top honour, a medal for culinary excellence. The awards will be presented by the lieutenant governor at a ceremony at Government House this fall, at which time the medal recipient will also be announced.

This year’s recipients include Stewart MacLean taking Culinary Skills at the NSCC Strait Area Campus.

“Since the inception of its culinary programs, NSCC has produced hundreds of culinary experts who are making their mark in the food services and restaurant industries,” said Lt.-Gov. Arthur J. LeBlanc. “It is my pleasure to present the award to this year’s outstanding recipients and thank NSCC for its leadership in education in this specialized field.”

This award was created in 2019 in the name of the lieutenant governor to recognize excellence in the culinary arts programs offered by NSCC. It is customary for Nova Scotia’s lieutenant governors to establish awards that recognize excellence during their time in office and this is the first award to be created during the tenure of Lt.-Gov. LeBlanc. The award was developed in partnership between NSCC and the Office of the Lieutenant Governor of Nova Scotia.

The recipients of the award for culinary excellence were assessed on academic performance, dedication and commitment to the culinary profession, and community involvement.

“This award is a testament to these students’ commitment to excellence,” NSCC president Don Bureaux. “It is not only a recognition of their talent and hard work, but also speaks volumes of their resilience through a challenging final year. As our students transition into a new chapter of their lives, some moving on with their careers, other continuing in their skills development journey, I am confident that their contribution will continue to be felt within the culinary field in Nova Scotia.”

There are 112 students enrolled in culinary programs across six NSCC campuses and the NSCC offers culinary programs specializing in Baking and Pastry Art, Culinary Management and Culinary Skills.