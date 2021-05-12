Strait area cases inch up as provincial cases drop

HALIFAX: In addition to more cases at SAERC, the numbers of active COVID-19 cases are continuing to go rise by single digits in the region, this coming as the numbers province-wide have gone down by double digits in recent days.

Today, the Nova Scotia Health Authority web site recorded 21 active cases in the Inverness, Victoria and Richmond Community Health Network.

Meanwhile, the Antigonish and Guysborough Community Health Network has three active cases.

Last week, the province and school administration confirmed there were more active COVID-19 cases linked to SAERC.

Although he could not confirm exactly how many there are, Andrew Heighton, director of COVID response for the Eastern Zone, told The Reporter these are more recent cases than what was reported late last month.

“I can confirm, that yes, there was an additional case positive, and that information was sent to the school and families,” he said. “There is positive cases that were at the SAERC school and public health will be reaching out to those individuals who require immediate testing, and those who do not require testing and just to monitor their symptoms at this time.”

In letter sent SAERC families on May 5, principal Rob Allen confirmed there are “additional cases” connected to the Port Hawkesbury high school.

“Public Health is working to identify any students and staff who may have been in close contact with the confirmed cases,” he wrote. “If your child is identified as a close contact, Public Health will communicate with you directly. If Public Health does not contact you, it is because your child is not considered a close contact.”

One issue that has surfaced locally is the requirement to self-isolate.

“It depends on what people are being tested for,” Heighton responded. “Public health will give direction to individuals on testing and isolation protocols. If someone is a high exposure case, they would be required to be tested, and then self-isolate for the 14 days. There’s low risks or contacts of contacts, the requirement is get tested, and if it comes back negative, they could then carry on their daily practices. There’s also those who are asked to get tested and they can carry on with their daily activities while they await the results. That’s all direction given by public health based on their contact tracing and epidemiology.”

Heighton said Public Health’s Mobile Testing Unit did over 1,000 tests from April 29 to May 1 at the Port Hawkesbury Civic Centre.

As far as backlogs affecting public health restrictions, Heighton said longer turn-arounds for test results have made the isolation period longer.

“The province is turning tests results around within 72 hours, even with the backlog,” he noted. “We are still meeting that target, so there wasn’t a real extension on isolating.”

The NSHA just opened a testing site at the Port Hawkesbury Civic Centre which will operate Monday-Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“We are looking at finding a more permanent site within the Port Hawkesbury area to relocate to,” Heighton added. “That would be there for an extended period of time, through the spring and summer, for testing options for that area. Right now, we’re testing daily over 100 people and will gradually increase that as the days go on, and we work out the kinks, whereas it’s a new site. We’re hoping to be able to offer a higher number of testing at that site, as well as the addition of rapid testing at that site as well, for asymptomatic people that meet the criteria for a rapid test.”

On April 27, the province announced a positive COVID-19 case connected to SAERC. While the school moved to at-home learning, along with all public and private schools across the province, the facility underwent a deep cleaning.

The province said public health was in touch with any close contacts of positive cases and advised of next steps, including testing. Everyone who is a close contact was notified, tested and asked to self-isolate for 14 days, they said.

Public health recommended that all students and staff be tested, but no self-isolation is required, unless people have been identified as a close contact by public health or have symptoms.

During the regular monthly meeting of Port Hawkesbury Town Council on May 4, Mayor Brenda Chisholm-Beaton said there has been less traffic recently in town as a result of public health restrictions, but she said it remains a vital service centre.

In the midst of the third wave, the mayor said it is more important than ever to stick together and be kind. She said it is very important for civic leaders to be there for their residents to answer questions and get answers.

“I know first-hand the stress of having a close contact identified within SAERC school. And I know what it’s like to have to go get tested and how to manage that because I’ve been directly impacted as have many other families and many other citizens within the town and around our surrounding region,” the mayor said following the meeting. “It has been a challenge and I know it has been a source of fear, confusion and uncertainty in our region and our town.”

Last week, two residents from outside Nova Scotia were charged and fined by the RCMP for failing to self-isolate.

Richmond County District RCMP said they charged two men, ages 48 and 55, with violating the Health Protection Act. The men were also each fined $2,000 plus a victim surcharge of $422, Nova Scotia RCMP Cpl. Chris Marshall told The Reporter.

At approximately 1:30 p.m. on May 3, police said they were told two men had arrived from outside Nova Scotia and were failing to self-isolate.

“Richmond County RCMP responded after a member of the public made a complaint about the two men,” Marshall said. “The men were located by RCMP members at a business in St. Peter’s which prompted an investigation. Through their investigation, police established that the two men were failing to self-isolate and both were charged under the Health Protection Act.”

The RCMP reminded the public to follow all public health orders and municipal bylaws, and thanked the “vast majority” who are adhering to the rules.

“We all need to do our part to reduce the spread of COVID-19,” the RCMP added in a press release.