Inverness County wants to know how J-roads are selected for work

PORT HOOD: Municipal staff will get more information from the provincial government on how J-class roads are selected for upgrades.

During the May 4 regular monthly meeting of Inverness Municipal Council, Deputy Warden Bonny MacIsaac told council Old Deepdale Road, Lover’s Lane and Lochness Street were selected by the Department of Transportation and Active Transport for work at a total cost of $230,000, with the municipality’s share at $115,000.

CAO Keith MacDonald said there is sewer and water service on Deepdale Road and Lochness Street.

“Lover’s Lane does not have any municipal water and wastewater systems in that area. We did get some more research back on the two streets in Inverness and staff is going to review those in a little bit more detail around potential costs,” he told council.

Later on, council approved a temporary borrowing resolution for $1,055,200 to conduct paving on j-class roads, pending approval from the Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing, Brendan McGuire.

Near the end of the meeting, MacDonald suggested that rather than continuing to contract out, the municipality hire four seasonal workers from June to October, who will be trained in traffic control when public works employees are dealing with water or sewer issues.

“Last year, we did train a number of our staff to provide traffic control, but at times, we still needed to hire-out that work,” he said. “As we switch into this year, we do have a number of those staff that have been trained that are really focused on being the on-the-ground team.”

He said two years ago traffic control peaked with over $130,000 in costs, in comparison, bringing in four workers, over 21 weeks, at 40 hours per week, would cost $54,000.

“Based on the amount that we spent two years ago, we should have some cost-savings there,” he told council. “It would allow our teams that are doing the actual repair of leaks to really focus on that. That should allow our team to get their work done more safely and more efficiently.”

Council agreed to the CAO’s plan.