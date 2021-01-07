Community Strait Area Chamber of Commerce Club 50 and Club 25 award winners By Port Hawkesbury Reporter - January 7, 2021 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Bob and Brenda MacEachern with the Professional Centre are members of the Strait Area Chamber of Commerce's Club 25. Contributed photosGeorge Youseff and A1 Pizza are members of the Strait Area Chamber of Commerce’s Club 25. The Strait Area Chamber of Commerce presented milestone awards to eight businesses in the Strait area just before the holiday. Cathy’s Consignment Boutique is another new member of Club 25. Lars MacDonald, with Assante Wealth Management, is pictured with a Club 25 Award.Another member of Club 25 is Pickup MacDowell, and pictured with the honour is Lorne MacDowell.Paul Miller of Superior Cleaning is pictured with his Club 50 Award. Pictured presenting the Club 50 Award to the Maritime Inn is Strait Area Chamber of Commerce chair Dean Hart (left) to owner Don Mingo and manager Sean Murphy. Kyle, Claire and Wayne Gee of the Parts Connection were inducted into Club 25.