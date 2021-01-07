Antigonish library now open 7 days a week

ANTIGONISH: The chief librarian of the Pictou Antigonish Regional Library says, because of the demand from the community, their local library will now be open seven days a week.

Following a continued request from its patrons, the Antigonish Town and County Library will now open its doors on Sundays.

Eric Stackhouse indicated the operating change was included in the library’s 2020 budget, however, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and provincial health and safety guidelines, it delayed them from administering the change.

“We’ve heard from many people over the years that they really wanted it open, particularly on Sunday,” Stackhouse said. “But due to fiscal restraint we were not able to do that.”

That is, until now.

After receiving an increased grant from the provincial government, Stackhouse said the library will now be open on Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m., which opened for the first Sunday on Jan. 3.