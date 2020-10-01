PORT HAWKESBURY: The Town of Port Hawkesbury is pleased to announce that the Strait Area Pool will be re-opening this fall.

The aquatics office and registration will open Oct. 6, and program inquiries and sign ups can be made at that time by calling 902-625-2594.

Programming and swim activities will start Oct. 13.

Due to COVID-19 we will be offering programs on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturdays, with reduced participation numbers and various COVID-19 safety measures put in place.

The programs will include, lessons, water exercises, water fitness, lane swim, public swims and rentals, and a full schedule of days and times has been released.