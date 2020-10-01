DARTMOUTH: The Hockey Nova Scotia Diversity and Inclusion Task Force has launched an innovative digital survey seeking public feedback in making the game of hockey more welcoming, diverse and inclusive for everyone.

The task force is particularly interested in hearing from communities traditionally underrepresented in the game.

“There are reasons why communities of colour, persons with disabilities, LGBTQ2+ and new Canadians are not picking hockey, and we really need to hear from these individuals in order to inform and effect positive change,” said Dean Smith, chair of the Hockey Nova Scotia Diversity and Inclusion Task Force.

The information will assist the task force in making informed recommendations to the board of directors on addressing racism and discrimination in the sport.

The Diversity and Inclusion Task Force was formed in December 2019 in response to local and international incidents involving discrimination in the game. The group made a recommendation earlier this year for the creation of a position on the Hockey Nova Scotia Board of Directors dedicated to issues surrounding diversity and inclusion. In keeping with its public statement that “racism and discrimination have no place in our game,” Hockey Nova Scotia unanimously approved that recommendation and created a seat at the board table.

“This was unprecedented in the country, which demonstrates their strong leadership in this area,” says Smith.

The survey can be found at: hockeynovascotia.ca and will remain open to the public until November 1.