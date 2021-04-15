PORT HAWKESBURY: To mark Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month, the Strait Area Women’s Place (SAWP) is hosting programs and activities this month.

The main event for April is the Denim Day Rally which will take place on April 28 at 6 p.m. in front of the Port Hawkesbury Civic Centre.

“We meet and we speak to everyone that’s there, and we make a special statement without our fashion statement,” noted Emma Chisholm, women’s support worker for the SAWP.

Her colleague, Kelsey Clyke, said this year’s campaign centres on building safer online platforms by exploring the impact of online abuse, as well as identifying new platforms which will build safer online spaces.

“We’re actually doing some education pieces on how you can learn to practice consent online; keeping kids in our life safe from abuse, and facilitate and participate in respectful online communities,” Clyke said.

To kick-off the month, the SAWP hosted a Day of Action on April 6 which included a gathering with people wearing teal, which is the colour for Sexual Assault Awareness Prevention Month.

On April 8 a group painted and decorated rocks with messages of support for survivors to create “Kindness Rocks” which were left in various places around Port Hawkesbury.

On April 12, self-healing activities were held to promote self-care, and today (April 14), there will be Denim Day poster making activities.

“We’ll be asking individuals to join us in designing powerful posters to aid in making a powerful statement at our Denim Day rally,” Clyke noted.

Last year, there was no Denim Day rally due to public health restrictions but Clyke said the 2021 version will go on outside, with participants practicing physical distancing, and masks will be mandatory.

After the speeches, organizers are planning to march along Reeves Street.

“We’re doing a lot of invitations, inviting a lot of people, trying to get the word out there,” Clyke noted. “Hopefully, by having this interview. We’ll see what community members, elected officials, businesses, students, and young kids and families participate for social change. We usually have a good crowd, so hopefully this year, we’ll have a bigger crowd.”

Beyond April, the SAWP is hoping to open-up for in-person programs, and offer more day programs like a lunch and learn.

The SAWP also has a nurse practitioner who provides in-person services twice a month, and the SAWP handles domestic violence and abuse cases with referrals to Leeside Transition House.

“We’re meeting the needs of women’s health by providing them with health services and services to reduce social isolation,” Clyke stated. “We do have a housing crisis in our area. Mental health is another need that we address.”