Judiqe Spirit Tartan unveiled on National Tartan Day By Port Hawkesbury Reporter - April 14, 2021 The Judique Spirit Tartan was successfully registered with the Scottish Register of Tartans in March 2021. Colours and design capture the heartbeat of the community: a mixture of striking blues for the ocean and sky; green for the forest and fields; peach for the red-orange-yellow sunsets; white for the first settler's winter arrival; and red for the faith and strength of the people. Pictured here on Tartan Day is Emily Quinn, the daughter of Judique Spirit Tartan Society member Donna MacLellan, with her dog Tetley. Contributed photosJudique Spirit Tartan Society member Deborah Graham sports the new tartan which is designed to strengthen connections, from near and far, to the community. When the community of Judique decided it wanted a new tartan, a committee was formed, and after colours were suggested, the committee was flooded with feedback. Pictured are Dianne Quimby (left) and Mildred MacDonald with the new Judique Spirit Tartan which was unveiled on April 6, National Tartan Day. The Judique Spirit Tartan Society volunteers also include Barbara Downie, Jean MacDonald, Mildred Lynn McDonald, Patricia David, and Rose Poirier. Virginia MacIsaac, a member of the Judique Spirit Tartan Society, is pictured wearing the new tartan on April 6. Because of the attention generated by the new tartan, the team which introduced this new design to the public, has been in discussions with Engage Nova Scotia about working together in the future.