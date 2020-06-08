Strait Pirate year-end award winners

Inverness Oran Team Leader: Josh MacMillan
Civic Center Most Game Stars: Josh Foster
1015 The Hawk Most Dedicated: Olan Spears
Louis Family Restaurant Most Under-Rated: Cullen MacEachern
Atlantic Superstore Sportsmanship and Ability: Branden Dauphinee
Canso Ford Best Defenseman: Jason Johnson
Tri-Mac Toyota Most Improved: Ty Tracey
East Coast Credit Union Scoring Leader: Jacob Keagan
Rush Communications Playoff MVP: Cody Smith
Tim Horton’s Mike Snook Memorial
Rookie of the Year: Matthew Raike
Pirates Executive Bob McColl Award: Bryce Reynolds
Seaboard Tire Presidents Award: Avery Warner
Pirates Executive Coaches Award: Owen Higgins
The Reporter Team MVP – Season: Cody Smith
Doolys Pirate of the Year – Greg MacRae Award:
Jacob Keagan