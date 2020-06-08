Strait Pirate year-end award winners

By
Port Hawkesbury Reporter
-

Inverness Oran Team Leader: Josh MacMillan

Civic Center Most Game Stars: Josh Foster

1015 The Hawk Most Dedicated: Olan Spears

Louis Family Restaurant Most Under-Rated: Cullen MacEachern

Atlantic Superstore Sportsmanship and Ability: Branden Dauphinee

Canso Ford Best Defenseman: Jason Johnson

Tri-Mac Toyota Most Improved: Ty Tracey

East Coast Credit Union Scoring Leader: Jacob Keagan

Rush Communications Playoff MVP: Cody Smith

Tim Horton’s Mike Snook Memorial

Rookie of the Year: Matthew Raike

Pirates Executive Bob McColl Award: Bryce Reynolds

Seaboard Tire Presidents Award: Avery Warner

Pirates Executive Coaches Award: Owen Higgins

The Reporter Team MVP – Season: Cody Smith

Doolys Pirate of the Year – Greg MacRae Award:

Jacob Keagan