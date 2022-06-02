PORT HAWKESBURY: During the Celebrating Service Retirement Banquet held on May 27, the Strait Regional Centre for Education (SRCE) extended congratulations and sincere thanks to the retirees of 2022 for their many years of dedicated service and significant contributions to students, families and school communities in the Strait region.

The honourees include: Sheldon Beaton, Teacher, Tamarac Education Centre; Anne Boudreau, Janitor, Richmond Education Centre/Academy; Marc Boudreau, School Bus Driver, Felix Marchand Education Centre and Richmond Education Centre/Academy; Kevin Chisholm, Teacher, Chedabucto Education Centre/Guysborough Academy; Terry Chisholm, Vice Principal, St. Mary’s Education Centre/Academy; Wilfridine Crowdis, School Secretary, Whycocomagh Education Centre; Debbie Day, Teacher Assistant, Antigonish Education Centre; Sharon Deveau, School Bus Driver, Antigonish Town and County; Wanda Fougere, Coordinator of Programs and Policy Development, Programs and Student Services Department; John Hendsbee, Teacher, Dalbrae Academy; Darlene Jamieson, Lead Early Childhood Educator, Chedabucto Education Centre/Guysborough Academy; Catharine MacDonald, Teacher, St. Andrew Junior School; Mairi MacDonald, Teacher, Dr. John Hugh Gillis Regional High School; Sara MacFarlane, Teacher, Bayview Education Centre; William (Willie) MacIsaac, Mechanics Support, Operations Department; Eddie MacMillan, School Bus Driver, Bayview Education Centre; Darlene Rankin, Teacher Assistant, Bayview Education Centre; Colette Rennie, Teacher, Dr. John Hugh Gillis Regional High School; Ken Richardson, Building Operator, SAERC; and Elwyn Sangster, School Bus Driver, Chedabucto Education Centre/Guysborough Academy.

“On behalf of the Strait Regional Centre for Education, I sincerely thank our retirees of 2022 for the many contributions they have made to public education throughout their distinguished careers. I extend my deepest gratitude to them as they conclude one chapter of their life and begin the next exciting phase,” Paul Landry, Regional Executive Director of Education for the SRCE said. “People who choose careers in the field of public education are more than just employees. Regardless of the position they hold, all retirees have had a tremendous impact on the lives of our students and families. Their commitment and leadership have played an important role in our students’ well-being, achievement and success. Their devotion to our students, colleagues, school communities, and to the public education system in the Strait region as a whole has made a meaningful difference in our students’ lives, now and well into their future.

“Although there have been many changes in public education over the years, one very important factor has remained constant. Students still rely on, and need the guidance, wisdom and support of our staff. There is no substitute for a competent, caring adult when it comes to helping our children and youth achieve their success. The students whose lives the retirees have touched are making tremendous contributions to our communities, our province, our country and indeed the world, and our retirees are in no small part responsible for their success. Thank you for being mentors and caregivers to our future leaders.

“I extend to each retiree my sincere congratulations and may good health and happiness be theirs in retirement. They will indeed be missed.

“Sincere best wishes to the SRCE retirees of 2022!”