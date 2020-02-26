Strathspey Place to host The Irish Rovers on March 7

Editor’s note: The date that was published in the February 26 edition of The Reporter was incorrect. The Irish Rovers will perform in Mabou on March 7.

KINGSTON, ONTARIO: One of the best known Celtic music acts in the world will return to the Strait area for a show on March 7 at the Strathspey Place Performing Acts Centre in Mabou.

The Irish Rovers co-founder and current member George Millar told The Reporter the band has been in the Strait area before, performing and also visiting the legendary John Allan Cameron.

“I think we’ve been there two or three times over the years,” Millar recalled. “My brother actually lived in Prince Edward Island for a while, so him and John used to pal around quite a bit, so my brother has been in Mabou many times.”

Not just the Strait area, Millar said The Irish Rovers love the Maritimes as it reminds them of home and the audiences are knowledgeable Celtic music fans.

“We love the Maritimes because it’s just like Ireland,” Miller noted. “It’s very much like Ireland, because in Ireland the young people also are learning to play the Irish pipes, and the tin whistle, and the fiddle.

“They understand Celtic music because unlike a lot of Canada, the young people in the Maritimes they pursue their roots and they’re playing fiddles, and they’re playing banjos, and they’re singing all the great Celtic songs from all over Ireland, and Scotland, and England.”

Dubbed the “Kings of Celtic,” The Irish Rovers return to Canada with their “Wasn’t That a Party! 2020” tour in support of their new release Saints And Sinners. The new CD includes sailor songs and love songs, autobiographical songs, a French song, Irish reggae, and a West Indian calypso type song.

Comprised of original songs by Millar, the album tells the story of the band from the early days of leaving Ireland, through the highs and lows of their 55 years on the road.

The Rovers first became known in the United States in the 1960s on shows like The Tonight Show, The Smothers Brothers, Mike Douglas Show, The Dating Game, and they even starred in The Virginian several times.

In the 1970s, they hosted their first of three international television series, The Irish Rovers Show, and throughout the following 20 years, their weekly television shows brought Ireland into living rooms around the world.

The Rovers were adopted by Canada and were such a part of Canadian culture that former Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau personally asked them to become Canadian citizens to officially represent Canada around the world.

Aside from performing everywhere in Canada except Labrador, and the global popularity of hits like “The Unicorn” and “Wasn’t That a Party,” The Irish Rovers Show also ran on the CBC in the 1970s and 80s.

Contributed photos

Current members of The Irish Rovers are (from the left): Gerry O’Connor, Morris Crum, Davey Walker, Fred Graham, Sean O’Driscoll, George Millar, Ian Millar, and in the back Geoffrey Kelly.

“Our television show was number one for years and years on Canadian television,” Millar noted. “We had a great built-in audience and it was a great 12 or 14 years of doing television and meeting the wonderful guest stars. The people of Canada took us into their hearts and that’s a great feeling to have that.”

Looking back at their storied 55-year career in the music industry, Millar credited a love of Celtic music, dedication and strong bonds within the band as the main reasons for their longevity.

“You have to respect and enjoy the music you’re doing, because if you don’t enjoy it, you shouldn’t be doing it, and the audience will soon [get wise] to the fact you’re not enjoying it,” Millar said. “We keep recording; we keep writing songs and finding songs. I think we’re going to keep going yet for a while yet until people get completely tired of us.”

For ticket information about the March 7 show in Mabou, check out: https://tickets.strathspeyplace.com/TheatreManager/2/login?event=0.