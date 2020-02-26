Chief firearms officer would have rejected Desmond’s gun licence if aware of scope of mental illness

GUYSBOROUGH: The chief firearms officer who approved Cpl. Lionel Desmond’s firearms possession and acquisition licence renewal testified on February 20 she would have rejected the soldier’s application if she had been more aware of his severe mental illness.

Lysa Rossignol, operation manager for the New Brunswick Provincial Firearms Office (PFO) told the inquiry looking into why the retired rifleman fatally shot his mother, wife, and 10-year-old daughter before turning the gun on himself, she was unaware of a December 2015 letter recommending Cpl. Desmond for admission to a residential treatment program for people suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

The Provincial Court judge presiding over the inquiry, Warren Zimmer, questioned the management that resulted in health, military and public safety institutions from sharing information about the 33-year-old Afghanistan war veteran.

Tasked with making recommendations to prevent future deaths like these to occur, Zimmer has heard from two witnesses who’ve testified they would have made different professional opinions had they known the full extent of Cpl. Desmond’s mental illness.

In both instances, the information had in fact existed; just not in a place where it could be shared through a public database.

Zimmer read Rossignol a referral request sent to Ste. Anne’s Hospital in Montréal, which was completed by Cpl. Desmond’s psychiatrist and two other treating clinicians on December 15, 2015 from a Fredericton-based operational stress injury clinic.

The request read his doctors “strongly recommend” admitting the former rifleman for in-patient treatment at the residential program for veterans with PTSD, as he was suffering from a complex version of the illness, as well as battling major depression – requiring intervention to stabilize his mental health.

“Client continues to struggle with disabling symptoms of PTSD that directly affect his social and occupational functioning,” Zimmer read from the referral letter, and even though Cpl. Desmond was not considered at risk for aggression or violence the letter states he “has significant problems functioning in daily living.”

Zimmer told the chief firearms officer he wanted her to understand the full scope of additional medical information that could have been made available to her during her review of the veteran’s firearms possession and acquisition licence.

“I realize you didn’t have this information,” the judge said, asking Rossignol of her opinion. “In the context of all that you did know… how would that affect your thinking about whether or not Mr. Desmond was a person that was still suitable to possess a firearm?”

Rossignol’s review was triggered by Cpl. Desmond’s suicide attempt in Oromocto, N.B., on November 27, 2015, 18-days before the referral request would have been sent to Ste. Anne’s Hospital.

“If our office would have been privy to this letter, it would have changed the outcome of his licence,” she testified – reinstating Cpl. Desmond’s firearms possession and acquisition licence on April 18, 2016.

Cpl. Desmond’s licence was fully reinstated after a two-week waiting period in May 2016, around the same time he entered the in-patient PTSD treatment facility in Montréal.

Previous evidence entered into the inquiry shows Dr. Paul Smith, a family physician working at Canadian Forces Base Gagetown signed a medical assessment for the Provincial Firearms Office (PFO), describing Cpl. Desmond as “stable and non-suicidal.”

On January 3, 2017, Cpl. Desmond purchased a SKS 7.62 Soviet-era, semi-automatic, military-style carbine, and two hours later changed into full camouflage fatigue, and used that rifle to kill his 31-year-old wife Shanna, his 52-year-old mother Brenda, and his 10-year-old daughter Aaliyah, before turning the gun on himself in his wife’s Upper Big Tracadie home.

“Provincial and federal health officials seemed to be operating in silos that prevented them from sharing key information,” Zimmer told the inquiry. “There appears to have been a real need for interventions…to create stability [for Cpl. Desmond].”

Key questions remain about how a man with severe PTSD, major depression and a possible traumatic brain injury could obtain a possession and acquisition licence for a firearm.

Rossignol testified Dr. Smith’s brief assessment, which echoed a similar assessment made by another physician in 2014, gave her the assurance she needed to reinstate Cpl. Desmond’s firearms possession and acquisition licence.

“He has no problem with Mr. Desmond possessing firearms,” she read from the December 2014 investigation report. “He advises that Mr. Desmond has no psychosis and has never mentioned self-harm or any violent ideation.”

During cross-examination, Tom Macdonald, the lawyer representing the Borden family questioned why Rossignol and the PFO were satisfied with Dr. Smith’s “one-sentence report.”

The New Brunswick PFO adopted a new medical form, just one month after the tragic triple murder-suicide in Upper Big Tracadie.

Derek Eardley, the province’s then-chief firearms officer, told the inquiry the new forms require doctors to provide more information when asked for an assessment.

Eardley confirmed the Desmond case “was definitely a big driver,” and prompted the change in February 2017.

The inquiry, which started last month, has already looked into the role of the health care system and whether Cpl. Desmond and his family had access to the appropriate mental health and domestic violence intervention services, as well as if the health professionals who interacted with Cpl. Desmond were adequately trained to recognize the symptoms of occupational stress injuries or domestic violence.

At the conclusion of the proceedings, Zimmer will file a written report with the Provincial Court containing his findings and recommendations, but his report will not contain any findings of legal responsibility.