Stress reducing strategies

I am not a wellness expert. I will tell you that up front. I have a mostly sedentary job; I don’t go to the gym, and I don’t get enough sleep.

According to some wellness websites I am doing lots of things wrong. I don’t feel miserable, like some websites imply that I should, and I actually am quite contented with my life, so maybe I am doing some things right.

Things that work for me

Here are some things which may not work for everyone, but they seem to work for me. First, I don’t over schedule myself. When I started my career in technical sales, years ago, I scheduled six clients per day. That plan turned out to be way too many. While I visited one, I was thinking about if I could make it on time to visit the next one, so I was not focussing on any of them.

Eventually I figured out that planning a more open schedule reduced my stress level significantly and I could pay attention to the people I was with at each place. I try to do this with many things, when possible, including in my current job, and it reduces my stress level significantly. I assume that people who are speeding past me on the highway are overscheduled, and they are probably late for their next thing.

One stressing-reducing travel tip; when you book air travel with connections, try to find flights with a couple of hours of time between the connecting flights. If your itinerary requires everything to be perfectly timed, you may get there a bit sooner, but your stress level will be high and you will feel miserable when you arrive.

Second, I try to think of something positive every day. Even if I am expecting a hard day ahead, I look for a positive thing that I can do to brighten things up. Sometimes it’s just knowing that I will go to my usual coffee shop to get my usual coffee or maybe it’s just having a quick chat with someone when I arrive at work about something positive that they have on the go in their life.

Third, regardless of what’s going on with me, I try to remember to be grateful for things that I have now. I remember that things have been tough in the past, they’re pretty good right now, and I know they will be better and worse in the future, so I remind myself to enjoy the here and now.

Fourth, I have hobbies that I enjoy and that keep me busy. I gave up motorcycle riding several years ago due to the cost, and I wasn’t finding it enjoyable (although I occasionally miss riding on warm spring days when I see the bikes coming out). Having creative hobbies that I enjoy really helped as de-stressors during the pandemic.

My main hobby in the past two years is oil painting, which is relatively inexpensive and challenging as well. As a bonus, many world class artists were posting ‘how to’ videos on YouTube for free, during that time, which was unheard of before COVID-19. I followed those experts, and their lessons helped me improve my skill.

Creative hobbies give you a sense of accomplishment when a difficult project turns out well. A bit of the good type of stress is actually a positive thing and those little successes help when larger things in life, like a pandemic, seem out of your control.

Things that I’m working on

The world is full of things to worry about; the economy, the climate crisis, not to mention the continuing COVID-19 situation have not helped with reducing our stress levels, but I continue to make a conscious effort to improve several things in my own life.

The first is better nutrition. I always buy (and force myself to eat) at least one bag of salad every week. I’m not a big vegetable eater, but I know I need to do it. I have a friend who keeps reminding me of the high salt content in some canned foods so I try to minimize those as well, although the high cost of groceries is now making those buying decisions for me.

Drinking more water also counts as good nutrition and I have added this to my stress-reducing regime, since I’ve convinced myself that more water means better health, which is stress-reducing in itself.

Second is improving my sleep habits. I have a bad habit of watching documentaries, art programs, etc. before bedtime. There is research that shows that exposure to blue light from video screens affects a person’s ability to sleep. I’ve switched to listening to podcasts instead, which may be less bad for me. Reading at bedtime is probably better still.

Finally, I try to move more and take mini breaks through the day. While at work, I like to walk through the factory several times a day, which is good for my mental health, as well as my physical health, since I get to speak to colleagues and see how they are doing.

Besides moving your body in general, is also important to move your eyes away from the video screen. The eye experts say that every 20 minutes you should look away from the screen for 20 seconds, out to a distance of 20 feet. It’s called the twenty, twenty, twenty rule.

We all deal with various stressful things every day, based on our own situation. We can’t be prepared for everything and sometimes there is a lot to deal with, so I keep working on my own de-stressing strategies; maybe they will work for you too.

James Golemiec is a Canadian Registered Safety Professional with over 11 years’ experience coordinating and managing complex safety systems at manufacturing facilities and performing inspections on project job sites across Canada.